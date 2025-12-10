Recent Star Wars Game Hits Record Low Price on Steam in New Sale

Rumors about the next big Star Wars game have been circling as we head towards The Game Awards. We could be about to get a remake of Knights of the Old Republic or a brand-new installment in the Jedi series. But even if something new for Star Wars gets confirmed soon, it’s likely to be a bit of a wait. That’s why it’s great news that one of the most recent games, Star Wars Outlaws, just hit a historic low price in a brand-new sale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Released in 2024, Star Wars Outlaws is the first open-world adventure set in the Star Wars universe. And from now until December 18th, the base game and season pass full of new content are heavily discounted. Star Wars Outlaws is 70% off on Steam, making the Standard Edition just $21, and the Season Pass just $16. The Deluxe and Gold Editions of the game are both discounted, as well, so you’ll save 70% no matter how many bells and whistles you want to include.

Is Star Wars Outlaws Worth Buying While It’s On Sale?

Image courtesy of ubisoft

In Star Wars Outlaws, you’ll find a 3rd person action-adventure game set in the galaxy far, far away. You’ll step into the shoes of scoundrel Kay Vess, exploring the galaxy while trying to avoid getting into too much trouble. I’ll be honest here, Star Wars Outlaws isn’t exactly considered one of the peak entries in franchise history. The game has had a somewhat mixed reception, falling short of Ubisoft and fan expectations. Even so, it has an overall Mostly Positive rating on Steam.

Players who enjoy the game praise the expansive and varied world and the impactful decisions presented throughout the game. And of course, there are some fun Easter Eggs for fans of the Star Wars series. Many reviews say it’s a good game, but not worth it at full price. So, grabbing it while it’s 70% off is probably your best bet to get your money’s worth. This is the cheapest Star Wars Outlaws has been on Steam to date, and it’ll probably be the best deal the game gets in 2025.

Other PC & Sci-Fi Gaming Deals You Might Be Interested In

Image courtesy of SEGA and Feral Interactive

Whether you’re looking for more affordable deals on Steam or want to grab a great sci-fi game for less, these other current discounts might be worth checking out next.

Open-world outerspace survival game No Man’s Sky is 60% off on Steam now through December 17th

Total War: Warhammer III: Immortal Empires is free on Steam if you own Total War: Warhammer III, which also happens to be on sale.

Open-world Vampire survival game V Rising is 50% off on Steam now until December 13th

The discounts on Steam are likely to keep coming for a while yet, as the Steam Winter Sale is headed our way on December 18th. But until then, these deals can help you add some games to your library for less.

Have you played Star Wars Outlaws? Will you be trying it thanks to this deal? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!