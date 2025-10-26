Best Ubisoft Game of All Time $2.49 for Limited Time

The best Ubisoft game of all time, or at least the highest-rated Ubisoft game of all time, is currently available for $2.49, thanks to a 75% discount. And considering the Ubisoft game has never been cheaper than this, it’s a good opportunity to add it to your library if you haven’t already. That said, the deal that facilitates this offer is only available until October 28, which means those interested only have about 72 hours, from the moment of publishing, to take advantage of it.

More specifically, between now and October 28, everyone on PC with a Steam account can grab Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory for just $2.49. Unfortunately, this deal is limited to Steam. While the 2005 classic is largely inaccessible in 2025, it is available on modern Xbox hardware via the Microsoft Store. This deal is not though.

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, it is a 2005 action-adventure stealth game from Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Milan. A sequel to 2004’s Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow — which itself just came to Steam this month — and the third game in the Splinter Cell series, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, released back in the day to a 94 on Metacritic, which is the highest score Ubisoft has ever generated. Some may argue that Assassin’s Creed 2 or even Far Cry 3 are its best games ever, but Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory is higher rated than both.

Does Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory hold up 20 years later? Not spectacularly, but for hardcore fans of stealth games or those simply interested in the industry’s history, this milestone release is a must-play.

Those who do decide to trigger this offer and download Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory should expect to sink about 12 to 15 hours into the Ubisoft game, though completionists will need a bit longer than this, and will probably put more like 20 to 25 hours into the stealth game.

With a Splinter Cell reboot still in development, it may be best to wait for it to release rather than jump into a series that is about to be rebooted via a 20-year-old release. However, this assumes the reboot ever releases, which is a mighty if at this point, given how much trouble it’s had in development.

