Splinter Cell Remake Report Gives Update on Release Date

Ubisoft has numerous titles under its umbrella and is best known for the Assassin’s Creed series, but some series have all but been forgotten. One of those is Splinter Cell, and fans have been dying for a new entry during its hiatus. While it may not be a new game in the series, reports of a Splinter Cell Remake have been swirling in the nexus, and a recent event may have confirmed a release for the upcoming remake.

Ubisoft is apparently endeavoring to work with Tencent to bring forth new ventures, one of which is the rumored Splinter Cell Remake. During an address, Guillemot confirmed numerous titles were in the works or planned, one of which is Splinter Cell. The project was first teased on Ubisoft’s YouTube channel in 2021.

According to the report, the Splinter Cell Remake is planned to release by the end of 2026. While fans may be disappoint there isn’t a more exact release date, they can rest easy knowing the remake is still in the works and there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Before now, the Splinter Cell Remake was just in the void with no end in sight.

The Splinter Cell Remake is only one project Ubisoft is developing, and the company is likely waiting until after the upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows before making any big decisions on a path forward. Ubisoft recently reported being disappointed in the sales of Star Wars Outlaws, which some took as a sign of panic amongst the company. Rumors have swirled about Ubisoft being bought out, which still remains to be seen.

Regardless of Ubisoft’s future, fans are eager for the supposed Splinter Cell Remake discussed in Insider Gaming’s report. Splinter Cell was initially released in 2002, and a new entry in the series hasn’t been released since 2013. Over a decade has passed since fans received a new adventure for Sam Fisher. The remake would allow fans to relive the original title with a brand-new look and likely updated controls.

Sam Fisher may star in a Splinter Cell Remake.

2026 may feel like a long way off, but Splinter Cell fans are used to being patient. While they wait, Netflix is producing an animated spin-off of the series, titled Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and rumors of a Fortnite x Splinter Cell crossover has been leaked. So while fans may not get to play a new game soon, there is still love for the series being shown by other developers. Though the film starring Tom Hardy was unfortunately canceled.

It remains to be seen if Ubisoft hits its 2026 goal for the Splinter Cell Remake. The company is reevaluating its assets and may ultimately change this timeline. Resources may be moved to other studios and projects, which could cancel the upcoming remake or speed up its release. The reception to Assassin’s Creed Shadows will likely have a huge impact on future Ubisoft projects going forward. Here’s to hoping Assassin’s Creed Shadows succeeds so future Ubisoft projects can live.