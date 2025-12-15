Bethesda Game Free for the Next 48 Hours

There is a Bethesda game currently available for free, but the offer is set to expire in roughly 48 hours, or, in other words, on December 17. The Bethesda game in question hails from 2018 and is an action-RPG, and at the time of its release, it was quite a divisive game. Back in 2018, Bethesda probably couldn’t give the game away for free, but with excellent post-launch support, the game was salvaged and is fairly popular in 2025, considering its disastrous start. And it continues to get support and new content from Bethesda, meaning it’s not too late to jump into the RPG.

The free RPG in question is 2018’s Fallout 76, which you may already own. Not only has the Bethesda game been available for seven years, but it has been made free with both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass in the past. In fact, it is included with some tiers of the latter right now. This offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, though, where it was also once made free back in 2024. And in 2024, it was made free to both PC and Xbox users. This time, it is only free on PC. That said, because it is a Prime Gaming Offer, you will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to claim the offer.

About the Game

Fallout 76 is an open-world action RPG, a prequel to the series, and different than other major games in the franchise as it is a multiplayer game, a first for the series and the studio behind it, Bethesda Game Studios. As alluded to, it had a very rough launch, as evidenced by its Metacritic score range of 49 to 53. At the time, many Fallout fans castigated the RPG for not being what they wanted, but it was also heavily criticized for missing substantial amounts of content that is standard in other games in the series, substantial performance issues, and a metric ton of bugs.

Through years of support, though, Bethesda Game Studios turned things around, fleshed out the experience, and evolved it into a fairly popular multiplayer game, which is an incredible achievement, as it is not often games with a 49 on Metacritic have a shelf life of seven years and counting. It doesn’t hurt that there hasn’t been a Fallout game since, though Bethesda has more than one project for the series currently in the works.

