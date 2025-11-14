The Elder Scrolls 6 Report Narrows Down Release Date

A new report has narrowed down the release date of The Elder Scrolls 6, which is currently in active development at Bethesda Game Studios following the release of Starfield in 2023. According to this new report, the release date is still years away. In fact, the new window provided by the report suggests the Bethesda and Xbox game will be a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game rather than a PS5 and Xbox Series X, or at the very least, it will be a cross-gen release.

The new report comes the way of Reece Reilly, a YouTuber and industry insider, and it piggybacks on recent comments from Todd Howard. For those who do not know, Howard is the creative director at Bethesda Game Studios. And he recently noted that the long-awaited RPG is “still a long way off.” Howard did not elaborate on this nor get into specifics, but the new report does that for him.

Over on social media platform X, Reilly relayed word that he has heard that Bethesda Game Studios is targeting a 2028 release date, though a 2029 release can’t be ruled out as of right now.

As you may know, the expectation is the PS6 and next Xbox will be out in 2028, though the latter may end up coming before this. If both of these things are true, that would make The Elder Scrolls 6 an early PS6 and next Xbox game. Considering it was announced during the PS4 and Xbox One generation that is a long wait for fans of the series who have not received a proper installment since 2011’s Skyrim.

Right now, this new report can not be verified, and it should be taken with a grain of salt. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. In fact, things — including internal release date targets — often change. 2028 is still a ways off, and the chances of every milestone being met and everything going smoothly on a game this big and ambitious are slim. To this end, in this scenario, it will probably end up slipping into 2029.

