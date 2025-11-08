Borderlands Game Now Free for Millions in New Deal

One of the newer games in the Borderlands franchise is now free for millions thanks to a recent promotion that has gone live. Over the past few months, Borderlands 4 has been receiving a ton of attention, and rightfully so. As the latest game in the beloved looter-shooter series, Borderlands 4 has won over critics and players alike, with many dubbing it as one of the best games in the series. And while, unfortunately, Borderlands 4 isn’t yet the game that’s being given away for nothing, it’s instead a title that launched only three years prior.

Thanks to an offer on Prime Gaming, New Tales from the Borderlands is now free to obtain. Released in 2022, New Tales from the Borderlands is the follow-up to Telltale’s original Tales from the Borderlands. Rather than being a first-person shooter, the game is a narrative-based adventure that centers around a group of multiple protagonists. While it was developed by Gearbox this time rather than Telltale, New Tales from the Borderlands still follows the same structure and is all about making choices that impact the game’s story.

This giveaway for New Tales from the Borderlands is specifically for PC. Those who claim the offer will then be given a code for the game that can be redeemed on the Epic Games Store. From here, anyone who adds the game to their own digital library will be able to keep it for good.

It’s obviously worth noting that this offer for New Tales from the Borderlands isn’t completely “free” as it requires users to have a current subscription to Amazon Prime. Still, considering how many tens of millions of Prime members there already are around the globe, this is a deal that many will be able to take advantage of as it is.

To learn more about New Tales from the Borderlands and see if it might be of interest to you, you can check out a trailer for the game and its story description below.

New Tales from the Borderlands

Synopsis: “Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you! Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top!

It’s time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It’s time to make Mayhem your business.”

