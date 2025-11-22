The Geth May Bring Back Commander Shepard in Mass Effect 5

The biggest question about the next Mass Effect game — Mass Effect 5 — is not when it will release or what platforms it will be available on, nor whether or not it is going to be better than the disappointing Dragon Age: The Veilguard. These are all big questions on the minds of Mass Effect fans, but the biggest question is, will Commander Shepard return? And if the protagonist from the original trilogy does, will they be the protagonist once again? Bringing the character back is easier said than done, though, for many reasons. That said, the key to bringing the character back may involve the Geth, former enemies of Commander Shepard who eventually grow a strong bond to Shepard. In fact, you could argue Commander Shepard is a borderline god to the Geth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, some pre-release background about the next Mass Effect game. We know, in some form or another, that the story of the next Mass Effect game takes place after the events of the trilogy. Bolstering this, companion Liara T’Soni and the Reapers are prominently placed in pre-release material. This confirms we are in the Milky Way galaxy. The Geth have also been prominent in the marketing of the game. In fact, they have arguably featured more than any other race.

How the Geth Could Bring Back Commander Shepard

In Mass Effect 2, Cerebus essentially resurrects Commander Shepard. The Geth may be about to do the same thing, which would not be out of the realm of reasonable possibility, given their religious admiration of Commander Shepard and how far advanced they are both in terms of technology and intelligence. In fact, in certain endings — including the potential canonized ending — they become not just good guys, but wholly sentient.

We also know, from pre-release marketing material, that they are working with Liara T’Soni, one of Shepard’s greatest and closest companions. But why? What do the Geth and Liara T’Soni have in common? Nothing, other than Commander Shepard.

Now, if you played Mass Effect 3, you know the Geth all commune together in a digital simulation of an unimaginable size. Commander Shepard connects to this digital simulation in Mass Effect 3 in a very intimate way. Suffice to say, Commander Shepard exists in this digital simulation, not physically, but his brain, which means he could be recreated from this digital version. In other words, the Geth possess a copy of Commander Shepard’s being; he just needs a body.

This is a pretty compelling theory that has been making the rounds within the Mass Effect community, and has been popularized by YouTuber and Mass Effect expert Mr Hulthen. To this end, you can find a more detailed version of this theory in the video below.

Play video

Now, to rain on the parade. Recently, Jennifer Hale — the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard — claimed she has not been contacted by BioWare to reprise her role. This doesn’t squash the idea that Commander Shepard is returning, completely, as there could be explanations that make this not a relevant detail. That said, it is still worth considering for the time being.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Do you want to see Commander Shepard return in Mass Effect 5?