New Epic Games Store Free Games Saves Users Over $100

The latest round of free games on the Epic Games Store saves users well over $100. Most of the time, the savings that Epic Store members get with the marketplace’s weekly free deals are pretty minimal. While this obviously varies depending on the week, more often than not, the freebies that are handed out tend only to total anywhere from $20 to $50. For those really looking to get the most bang for their buck, though, the newest free additions to EGS should not be missed.

Starting today, November 6th, and running until 11am ET on November 13th, the Epic Games Store is giving away Felix the Reaper and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. Released in 2019, Felix the Reaper is a puzzle title that comes from publisher Daedalic Entertainment. While the game hasn’t necessarily been a huge hit, it does happen to feature famed actor Patrick Stewart as the narrator. Normally, Felix the Reaper retails for $9.99 and its arrival as a free game on EGS comes about on the same day that it has landed on the PC marketplace.

As for Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, the game itself is already free-to-play, which means that this isn’t what Epic is giving away. Instead, it’s the Nixie’s Champions of Renown Bundle Pack for the title that is now completely free. This bundle typically retails for over $100 and comes with a ton of different in-game unlockables. Specifically, this pack features five Champions, the Sting the Scorpion familiar, multiple buff potions, and well over 150 chests of various varieties. To earn all of this for yourself, all that you have to do is log in to Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms on the Epic Store at any point before the aforementioned November 13th deadline.

While this week’s rotation of free offers on the Epic Store might not be for everyone, this is easily one of the best promotions of 2025 when it comes to saving money. As such, make sure that you take advantage of these deals before they expire next week.

Other Great Deals on the Epic Store

While Felix the Reaper and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms are the most noteworthy games on EGS this week since they’re free, the digital storefront has a ton of other fantastic deals ongoing as well. Specifically, many of PlayStation’s biggest PC games have seen major price cuts with God of War now going for $20, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection sitting at $16.49, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered now selling at $24.

