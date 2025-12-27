Nintendo Switch Exclusive Mario Game Normally $60 On Sale for $6

A Nintendo Switch exclusive game, and a Mario game on top of that, is on sale on the Nintendo eShop for just $6. Normally, this is a Mario Nintendo Switch game that costs $60 on the eShop, so this price is the consequence of a massive 90% discount. As a result of this discount, this is the lowest price ever for the 2022 game on record. That said, the deal is only available for a limited time; set to expire on January 5, 2026.

Unfortunately, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the 2022 Nintendo exclusive; however, the Switch version is playable on the current Nintendo console via backward compatibility. To this end, whether on Switch or Switch 2, all Mario fans can currently buy Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for just $5.99. For those unfamiliar with this game, it is the sequel to 2017’s Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, and the second crossover game between Ubisoft’s Rabbids series and Nintendo’s Mario series. While developed and published by Ubisoft, not Nintendo, it is an exclusive game for the latter, like all Mario games.

One of the Nintendo Switch’s Best Tactical RPGs

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is an action-adventure game meets tactical RPG, and is notably the final Mario game where longtime voice actor Charles Martinet performs both Mario and his brother Luigi. Upon release, the Nintendo Switch exclusive game earned an 86 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Adding to this, it won Best Sim/Strategy Game at The Game Awards three years ago.

In the game, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, the Rabbids, and more team up on a galactic adventure to save your Spark companions and stop a malevolent entity. While exploring different planets and completing different quests, you will build a roster of nine characters and deploy them in turn-based battles.

Those who decide to check out this Nintendo Switch exclusive game now that it is dirt cheap should expect to dump a bare minimum of 20 hours into the RPG to mainline it. Add side content in, and the Mario game is more like 30 to 35 hours long. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 40 to 50 hours with the Ubisoft title.

Lowest Price Ever

As noted, this is the lowest price for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ever. And it’s probably never going to be cheaper than this, unless Ubisoft gives it away for free, because Ubisoft rarely discounts its newer games beyond 90%. When it’s a classic title, it may be discounted even more deeply, but by then it’s not going to be anywhere near as relevant. While it looks like it won’t be getting its own sequel, especially now that the creative director of the series has left Ubisoft, it’s worth playing sooner rather than later, as our official and glowing review of the Mario game notes.

