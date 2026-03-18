5 Steam Games Now Available for Free in New Giveaway

Five different games on the PC platform Steam are now being given away for free as part of a new promotion. While various games going free on Steam is a pretty regular occurrence, the quality of these games can often vary wildly. Some happen to be complete unknowns, while others can occasionally come from some pretty major video game publishers. When it comes to this new giveaway in question, the five Steam freebies happen to sit somewhere in the middle of these two extremes.

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As of this moment, Key XP is handing out free Steam codes for the games Genesis Noir, The Pale Beyond, The Stillness of the Wind, Framed Collection, and No Longer Home. All five games come by way of publisher Fellow Traveller, and have been released from 2018 through 2023. Each title, which belongs to the adventure genre, typically retails in price between $9.99 and $19.99. As such, the savings that are provided through this deal can be pretty sizable.

How to Earn These Free Steam Games

If you’re looking to pick up these free Steam games for yourself, there is a single hoop you have to jump through. Specifically, Key XP is requiring users to sign up and take a brief survey. Once this survey is finished (which only takes a few minutes at most), users will be granted a code that can then be redeemed to earn one of the five games mentioned.

The only caveat is that users cannot select which Steam game that they want to receive after finishing the survey. Key XP itself chooses the game, meaning there is a random element to this promotion. While disappointing, it’s still hard to turn down a free giveaway like this, especially for completing such a simple task.

This offer on Key XP doesn’t have an end date and is instead going to run for as long as there are Steam codes available. In total, Key XP says that it has 10,000 keys to give away to those who take the survey. If you want to ensure that you can get one of these Steam freebies for yourself, you’re better off acting sooner rather than later to be granted a code for one of these Fellow Traveller titles.

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