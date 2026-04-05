Steam Makes One of the Great Games of All Time Just $1.49

One of the great games of all time is currently just $1.49 on Steam until April 14. After this, the 92% discount that makes this price point happen will expire, but until then, one of the games that defined the early 2010s is the price of a candy bar. Consquently, this is the cheapest the game has ever been on Steam, which is saying something considering it has been on Steam for 16 years. Meanwhile, for those with a Steam Deck and who are thus curious, the PC game in question is indeed Steam Deck Verified.

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For roughly the next nine days, all PC users with a Steam account can cop 2010’s platformer, Super Meat Boy, for just $1.49. This is obviously dirt cheap, and considering it has never been cheaper on Steam in 16 years, there’s no reason to hold out for it getting any cheaper. After all, there’s not much discount left after something has been discounted 92%.

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One of the Best Games of All Time

Super Meat Boy was released back in 2010 by Team Meat, led by Edmund McMillen, both of which made a name for themselves with the release. The succcessor to 2008 flash game, Meat Boy, Super Meat Boy released as an Xbox 360 exclusive, but it came to PC the same year, a month later. Upon release, it earned a 90 on Metacritic, a very good score. More importantly, it is a pioneering release, and one of the games deemed responible for creating the modern indie industry.

In 2020, it got a sequel, Super Meat Boy Forever, but this sequel was not receieved well. Meanwhile, it’s timely right now because on March 31, another sequel, Super Meat Boy 3D, was released. Like the other sequel, it has failed to garner the same reception as the first game, but it has been receieved a bit better than the first sequel. Elsewhere, the aforementioned McMillen did just release one of the best games of 2026, Mewgenics.

At $1.49, Super Meat Boy Forever is offering incredible value as just to mainline the game takes nearly 10 hours. Add side content, and this figure grows to nearly 20 hours. Meanwhile, completionists need close to 50 hours with the game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.