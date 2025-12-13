Steam RPG Is 100% Free to Keep Forever If Users Claim It Within 5 Days

These days, the gaming market has its fair share of free-to-play games in just about every genre. But for many gamers, the built-in monetization for these kinds of games can make them less than appealing, and it’s hard to know which ones are actually worth your time. So, it’s pretty exciting when a game that isn’t normally free-to-play offers a chance for gamers to grab it for $0. That’s the case with a new limited-time Steam deal for Black Desert, a 2017 action RPG that’s 100% off from now until December 18th.

Black Desert typically costs $10, which isn’t too steep as far as sandbox RPGs go. But during this limited-time 100% off sale, you can claim Black Desert for your Steam library entirely for free. And no, this isn’t a free demo or trial that expires when the deal does. As long as you claim the game before the deal ends on December 18th, Black Desert is yours to keep for good. So if you’re looking for a new RPG to play but your budget is telling you no, this might just be an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

Is Black Desert Worth Playing?

Image courtesy of Pearl Abyss

Released in 2017, Black Desert is a first-person action MMORPG with sandbox exploration. Players explore a beautifully rendered open world and engage in action-packed combat, solo or with friends. Since launch, the game has gotten a few paid DLC add-ons, which are unfortunately not included in the free-to-claim discount. Black Desert does, however, also offer regular free updates with new seasonal content for players to enjoy.

For the price of $0, it’s hard to suggest you shouldn’t give Black Desert a try, even if it’s really only a $10 discount given the typical price of the game. But your time is valuable, too, so let’s dig into the details so you can decide if Black Desert is your kind of game. The game has a Mostly Positive rating, with around 72% of reviewers having good things to say about the MMORPG from Pearl Abyss. Players have good things to say about the game’s graphics and character customization, though the onboarding process for newer players can be a bit of a climb.

If you’re wondering why so many Steam deals expire on December 18th, that’s because the Steam Winter Sale is set to begin on that day. So a new wave of game deals will be headed our way soon. Until then, I hope you’re able to snag this free RPG and maybe a good discount while you’re at it.

Are you planning to grab Black Desert while it’s free? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!