Survival-Horror Game From 2023 Free on Epic Games Store for 24 Hours

A survival-horror game from 2023, and a fan-favorite horror game at that, is free on the Epic Games Store for December 21. The PC game is completely free to download for the next 24 hours for all Epic Games Store users. For those who do not know, an Epic Games Store account is free and requires nothing more than an email to sign up with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, until December 22, all PC users on the Epic Games Store can download Sorry We’re Closed, a story-driven survival-horror game with a mix of fixed-camera exploration and arcade-style shooting. And apparently it’s quite good. On Metacritic, it has a very solid 83, and then on Steam, its user reviews are even more positive. To this end, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. This is the result of 98% of 1,376 user reviews rating the game positively.

Play video

About the Game

Sorry We’re Closed was released on November 14, 2024, via developer A La Mode Games and publisher Akupara Games. In addition to PC, it is also available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

“Sorry We’re Closed is a fusion of nostalgic survival horror with a new perspective on combat, combining atmospheric environments with fixed-camera angles and the thrill of arcade-style first-person shooting,” reads an official description of the new free Epic Games Store game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Collect items and manage resources to help Michelle survive. Optional tank controls are available for those who enjoy the classic survival horror experience.”

Those who decide to check out Sorry We’re Closed now that it is free on Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about 7 to 9 hours long, on average. However, completionists will need more like 12 or 13 hours with the free horror game. This is about an average length for a survival-horror game, which are shorter than most other types of games.

As for what the next free Epic Games Store game is, we do not know. It’s listed as a “mystery game,” like every free game during this holiday period. It will be made available tomorrow, on December 22, though, and will be free until December 23.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.