Xbox Sale Discounts a Pair of 90-Rated Games to Only $2 Combined

Microsoft’s Xbox storefront has discounted a pair of critically-acclaimed games to a price that’s hard to pass up. Every given week, the Xbox store has a new sale of some sort that slashes the values of numerous Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S games on the platform. Some of these promotions are much better than others, with those transpiring around the holidays or other major events often providing steeper discounts. When it comes to this week’s Xbox sale, though, there’s one title in particular that users should make sure they snatch before it’s no longer marked down.

As of this moment, Batman: Return to Arkham has been hit with a massive sale on the Xbox store. This bundle was released in 2016 on Xbox One and contains remastered versions of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City in a single package. The games, which originally launched on Xbox 360, are widely considered the best Batman video games in history, if not some of the greatest games of all-time. Upon its release, Arkham Asylum garnered a 92/100 aggregate rating on Metacritic, while Arkham City scored an even higher 94/100.

The sale in question has brought Batman: Return to Arkham all the way down to a measely $1.99. This represents a 90% discount from its standard price, which is absurd given just how incredible Arkham Asylum and Arkham City are. This Xbox deal will remain live through next Tuesday, March 10th, at which point it will conclude.

Should You Buy This Xbox Game?

If you’re still on the fence when it comes to purchasing Batman: Return to Arkham, this is a very easy recommendation, even if you might already own the games elsewhere. The only caveat with Return to Arkham is that the remastered versions of these games weren’t considered very good and featured some graphical and performance issues. As such, they left quite a bit to be desired when compared to other remasters.

Still, these problems have been ironed out over time, which has led to these versions of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City being the ideal ones to play on modern hardware. Whether you’ve never played these games and you’re looking to give them a shot for the first time, or you’re simply looking to replay them, this Xbox sale is one that I highly encourage you to take advantage of.

