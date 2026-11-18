For the first time since its initial teaser, Spyro: A Realm Beyond is likely to get new information during the 2026 Game Awards, giving players a better glimpse into the upcoming action platformer. This anticipated title is the first follow-up to the Spyro series in decades, after high-quality remasters invigorated the franchise with new life back in 2018. After showing off similarly sharp and polished visuals to the remastered trilogy back in June 2026, A Realm Beyond‘s actual gameplay or release date might be the topic of its next reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The primary look for Spyro: A Realm Beyond was completely cinematic CGI, meaning that it may not even represent the gameplay of the title when it releases. On its Steam page, A Realm Beyond is said to take place in a completely new world to the Spyro universe, where the confident purple dragon is stranded somewhere unfamiliar. By flying high and going through high-speed platforming to fight off new enemies called Scavs, Spyro needs to try to find their way home as they meet allies to help them around their journey.

The Game Awards Will Be Getting New Spyro Content for a Realm Beyond Following the Series’ 28th Anniversary

An email sent to the team at ComicBook promised new information about Spyro: A Realm Beyond coming to The Game Awards (TGA) this year, as well as a reminder about what November means to the series. The first Spyro the Dragon for the original PlayStation was released in September 1998, marking almost three decades since the last stand-alone game in the series. Some assets for the newest game in the franchise were shared in Xbox’s 25th Anniversary magazine, showing off small snippets and still images of A Realm Beyond gameplay that players haven’t seen so far.

According to the marketing team behind the Spyro games currently, our email stated that “Who is ready to see more of the first all-new Spyro adventure in nearly 20 years? Sheep Beware.” This comes after another statement saying that “The TGAs are around the corner, and Spyro is getting fired up.” Both of these are almost direct confirmations that Spyro: A Realm Beyond gameplay featured in Xbox’s Anniversary magazine will be shared with a larger audience at the event through a promotional trailer of some kind. This could be a longer cinematic trailer to take a deeper look at the game’s story, but hopefully, some extended gameplay segments will also be shown.

Although some of the original creators of Spyro the Dragon aren’t working on A Realm Beyond, the game’s scale is set to be impressive from early hints. The teases in the Xbox magazine and the small gameplay pieces from the title’s Steam page show a much grander, larger Spyro project than the franchise has gotten before. Classic gameplay ideas combined with a new art style and a more cinematic direction could revitalize the series, bringing in audiences who are unfamiliar with the classic PlayStation IP. Developer Toys for Bob clearly has a lot planned for the TGA event, but exactly what, we aren’t too sure.

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

The two biggest pieces of information that could come out of this tease for the newest Spyro games are either a release date or a detailed gameplay breakdown for the title. A blog going through the first level or two of the game is less likely, but having any extended footage of the project will give players a much better idea of how A Realm Beyond is an evolution of the series rather than a retread. This is the first time the Spyro the Dragon franchise is officially continuing on its own, instead of going back to old games through remasters or having Spyro show up as a cameo in other titles.

So far, A Realm Beyond is slated for an “Early 2027” release window for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC. That being said, this is mostly through fan rumors rather than anything specific, with players estimating that February or March 2027 are relative timelines that would make sense. With the Painted Plains area of the new Spyro title from the Xbox magazine being part of the tease, expansions from that sneak peak could show where the actual release window is falling. Developers might share an Early, Mid, or Late 2027 release, but it’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t come out at some point next year.

The action platformer has a chance to become a definitive edition of the series, transforming it from an experimental PlayStation title into something more in-tune to modern gameplay design. In fact, this game has the chance to be the best Spyro game yet, taking all the best ideas from the nostalgic classics and building off them to produce something new. December 2026 is now even more excited for fans, as this latest tease from Spyro: A Realm Beyond‘s developers promises a strong start of marketing for the title.

What do you believe we’ll see for Spyro: A Realm Beyond at the Game Awards this year? Let us know in the comments below!