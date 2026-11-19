One of the biggest features of Grand Theft Auto 6 is the ability to form a romantic relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia, but keeping that connection together is easier said than done. You have to actively maintain the relationship throughout your adventure, as the game’s story is often tied to how the characters interact with one another, whether it’s on a platonic or intimate level. If you want to see the extent of new story content only accessible to a romantic playthrough, you have to employ a number of plans to keep your connection healthy rather than toxic.

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There are four levels to the relationship mechanic in GTA 6, through a hidden score that subtly changes as you go through multiple interactions between protagonists. No matter who you’re playing as, you can affect your relationship through the activities you do, with more shared actions increasing the two characters’ affinity for one another. However, you have to keep in mind the other character’s interests and quirks, as catering to them can help you build your bond stronger than if you were just going through the motions.

5. Stay in Touch With Frequent Texts & Calls

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

It’s easy to forget about communication with NPCs in any game, but GTA 6 is innovative in how it makes even the smallest details matter when it comes to who you interact with. Regardless of who you play, your partner (Jason for Lucia or Lucia for Jason) will check in on you throughout a given day, asking you to do various tasks or just seeing how you are. Ignoring these texts or calls is an easy way to tank your relationship fast, as every message left on read actively docks you down points. From the moment you start GTA 6, your relationship could evolve in the following ways:

Running on Empty – 1/4 Level, Worst relationship status

– 1/4 Level, Worst relationship status Not so Hot – 2/4 Level, Poor relationship status, almost lost

– 2/4 Level, Poor relationship status, almost lost Crazy in Love – 3/4 Level, Above average relationship status

– 3/4 Level, Above average relationship status Hot Together – 4/4 Level, Max relationship status, unlocks intimate scenes

It doesn’t matter if you initiate the communication or not, the important thing is you respond to what your partner says. For example, if they want to go on a date, it might be a good idea to do so rather than going off on your own to do something else. “Staying in touch” goes beyond just maintaining a digital presence with your partner, but also making sure they are involved with various aspects of your personal life. Holding their hand, going to bed at the same time, or just saying “Hi” can go a long way, but players have to make the effort organically rather than simply being responsive.

Sometimes, a straightforward compliment to your partner can advance your relationship, whether it’s through a text, call, or in-person greeting. The worst way you can cause your connection to stumble is if you fail to respond to what your partner is saying, such as when they ask what you want to do. More often than not, GTA 6 will prompt you with options to “Go Out” when both Jason and Lucia are at home, letting you embrace different activities rather than just waiting for a phone call tied to the main story. Whenever you do one of the small interactions like texting or going out, a small heart above your partner’s head will indicate you’re on the right track.

4. Check in With Your Partner After Various Activities

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At the same time, having a partner isn’t just about frequent communication, but knowing when that communication matters. The best times to pursue an increase in relationship score is when a big story event concludes, or after a daring heist that had Lucia and Jason destroying property or fleeing cops. Laying low is a good thing when your wanted level is high, but life or death situations can also be a great place for bonding, or at least seeing how your partner wants to deal with the new intensity added to both of your lives. Sometimes, that could mean getting smaller tasks done, in other ways, it could be just being close to one another.

Instead of just sending a selfie to your partner, go to them physically and spend time interacting with them after something huge happens. This could be going out on an extravagant date after a heist nets you both a ton of money, such as visiting a club or doing an activity like scuba diving. In other cases, you could show up to them with some food to eat together, or take them for a romantic walk down the beach hand in hand. Checking in with a partner’s mood to figure out what they want to do can clue you in to what activities will net you the strongest increase to the bond between both characters.

3. Never Leave Them out of Any Pursuits (Legal & Illegal)

One of the easiest ways to mess up your partnership in GTA 6 is to go into the world without your significant other by your side. Although it’s never clearly stated, going on solo heists and doing fun activities without your partner can actively hurt your relationship, especially if you’re completing goals while actively ignoring their texts or calls. Without instigating conversations, your partner will feel left out, whether you’re doing something legal or illegal. Robbing a gas station can put you at risk, and anger your partner when they want to protect or help you in that kind of dangerous situation.

Removed GTA 5 features makes your character feel less invincible in GTA 6 too, so that fear and anger at you robbing, killing, or otherwise causing mayhem is a much stronger feeling in Rockstar’s juggernaut game. There are gameplay benefits to having your partner around in illegal activities too, not just by having another gun on your side, but smaller buffs you might not notice. In truth, leaving out your partner makes everything else harder, both in keeping your relationship healthy and actually trying to accomplish whatever pursuit you’ve set out for.

2. Don’t Resist Spending Money on Keeping Your Partner Happy

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While you can take your partner to the beach, check in on them via text, and involve them in your illegal activities, some of the greatest shows of romance in GTA 6 come from what you’re willing to sacrifice. In a gameplay sense, that means spending some money on keeping your relationship healthy, whether that’s buying clothes for one another in a joint shopping trip or dropping cash on making your shared living space better. One of the first ways you can improve your relationship in Chapter 1 of GTA 6 is by simply spending money to paint the house or add new furniture through the resources you have.

If your partner expresses interest in doing a more expensive activity, spending the money on that task can be a way to exponentially raise the relationship “meter” hidden in GTA 6. For players looking to go to Hot Together rank fast, this strategy might be the fastest, as long as they also remember to do the little things. If you drive to the zoo with your partner and don’t open the car door for them, you are just going to end up with a neutral score in your overall relationship gain. The worst option here is to actively resist spending money, instead ignoring your partner’s desires and wishes in another avoidant way.

1. No Problem – Go To Strip Clubs Regularly

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Surprisingly, going to strip clubs as either protagonist actually doesn’t reduce the relationship status you have, as both characters don’t consider it “cheating.” In fact, both Jason and Lucia make jokes about either character going to the club, with some circumstances actually allowing you to increase your bond by going to those raunchy locations together. Although the strip club is a quick way to lose the money you earn in GTA 6, its explicit nature is a staple of the series players will inevitably looking for. As a result, Rockstar hasn’t turned the strip club into a punishing area, and likely for the better.

Even returning to the strip club over and over doesn’t seem to reduce relationship affinity in any way, but it could count as ignoring your partner if you spend more time at the club than at home. If you avoid doing errands or tending to your partner’s needs by hanging out at the strip club, of course there will be repercussions. Thankfully though, Grand Theft Auto 6 is a game that provides many ways to correct your mistakes, so as long as you are consistent with keeping your partner happy, you’ll find plenty of gameplay and narrative rewards for that work.

Will you be building a strong relationship in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below!