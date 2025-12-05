After a Long Wait, This RPG Series Finally Returns With a Sequel in 2026

In an era overflowing with open-world epics, tactical masterworks, and action-RPG blockbusters, players have long wondered when one particular anime-inspired, soulslike hybrid would make its long-awaited comeback. As studios push further into darker narratives and choice-driven progression, the hunger for rich, character-focused RPGs has only grown. And now, after silence, speculation, and countless fan requests, that wait is finally paying off in a big way.

2026 is set to mark the return of one of gaming’s most striking and stylish RPGs, a soulslike with a cult following. Code Vein 2 is officially on the way, and it’s bringing back its blend of post-apocalyptic storytelling, deep companion-driven narratives, and punishing, but rewarding, combat. Fans of the original will finally get the follow-up they’ve been hoping for after seven years, while newcomers will have the chance to dive into a reimagined vision shaped by years of player feedback and shifting genre trends. With stronger systems, richer worldbuilding, and a renewed focus on the mechanics that defined the first game, the sequel arrives at the perfect moment.

Code Vein 2 Finally Arrives in 2026

image courtesy of bandai namco

Bandai Namco has officially confirmed that Code Vein 2 is slated for release in 2026, marking the franchise’s first major return since 2019. The reveal came as a surprise to many, especially given the lengthy silence from the studio and the uncertainty surrounding the series’ future. But the announcement trailer made one thing extremely clear: this sequel aims to elevate every aspect of the original while expanding its world in bold new directions.

Early details highlight a refreshed visual style powered by a next-generation engine, deeper combat customization, expanded exploration, and an even greater narrative focus. The original game was heavily praised for its characters and emotional storytelling, so the sequel will lean harder into those strengths: doubling down on bonds, choices, and character arcs while integrating mechanics that make those relationships meaningful in gameplay.

Players can expect a larger world, more diverse environments, and refined dungeon design that moves away from the repetitive layouts that some felt held the first game back. The developers also promise improved AI companions, making teamwork feel more strategic and rewarding. And of course, the sequel will maintain the anime-inspired aesthetics that distinguish the franchise from the many grim, medieval soulslikes dominating the genre.

What Fans Can Expect to See Improved in The Sequel

image courtesy of bandai namco

Released in 2019, the original Code Vein carved out a unique space in the action RPG landscape. It combined soulslike combat with character-driven drama and anime aesthetics, all set in a crumbling world where Revenants, warriors revived with vampiric powers, fought to survive both physically and emotionally. While the game received mixed reviews from critics, it earned a passionate fanbase thanks to its memorable cast, atmospheric world, and deep Blood Code system that enabled flexible, creative builds.

The biggest critiques of the first game point directly toward areas ripe for improvement in the sequel, starting with level design. Many players noted that some dungeons felt repetitive or maze-like without meaningful payoff. With Code Vein 2, Bandai Namco has reportedly focused on creating more diverse, thematic areas that tie directly to storytelling and challenge variety.

While the original offered a satisfying range of weapons and Blood Codes, animations and hit detection could occasionally feel stiff or inconsistent. The sequel aims to deliver smoother, more responsive combat that aligns with modern action RPG standards. The first game’s companion system was beloved for its personality and narrative depth, but mechanically, AI behavior could swing wildly between helpful and distracting. Improved AI logic, customizable companion abilities, and cooperative synergy are expected upgrades.

The original game had an emotional core, but sometimes relied too heavily on flashbacks. Code Vein 2 is expected to deliver a more seamless story that integrates worldbuilding into exploration and player choice. With five years of technological advancement and a fanbase that has consistently voiced its hopes for a sequel, Bandai Namco seems well-positioned to refine the formula into something truly special. Code Vein 2 has the potential not only to improve upon its predecessor but to establish itself as a world-class action-RPG.

Why the Soulslike Genre’s Rise Makes This the Perfect Time for a Sequel

image courtesy of bandai namco

There has never been a better time to release a soulslike RPG. What began as a niche genre thanks to Dark Souls has now become one of the most influential forces in modern gaming. From indie hits to AAA blockbusters, soulslike design: challenging combat, layered worldbuilding, and high-stakes progression, has shaped titles across numerous genres.

Games like Elden Ring, Lies of P, Nioh, and Remnant 2 have proven that players crave deep mechanical mastery, atmospheric environments, and the thrill of overcoming brutal encounters. This cultural shift makes the return of Code Vein not just exciting but strategically perfect. Other indie soulslike, such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, have shown how hungry fans are for more asian-inspired entries.

What sets Code Vein apart in this increasingly crowded landscape is its identity. It’s not another grimdark medieval fantasy or dystopian shooter. It’s a stylized, anime-inspired RPG that leans into emotional storytelling, character-driven relationships, and stylish supernatural combat. With the industry more open than ever to genre hybrids, Code Vein 2 has a real opportunity to expand the soulslike formula rather than simply replicate it.

In a market hungry for fresh takes on challenging RPG design, the sequel’s timing couldn’t be better. Its blend of action combat, narrative depth, companion mechanics, and customizable progression could make it a standout entry in the 2026 lineup, and potentially one of the year’s best RPGs.

