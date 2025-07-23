Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Metacritic Score Revealed (And It’s Pretty Solid)

Fans of Soulslike games have kept an eye on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. This debut title from Leenzee Games has the markings of a potential breakout hit. Now, with its release just a day away, reviews are rolling in. And for a first-time studio, the overall reception is pretty solid. It’s hard to compete with the likes of FromSoftware, but Leenzee just might have what it takes.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is the first game from Chinese developer Leenzee. The game is infused with Chinese myths and stories, creating a Soulslike with a unique flavor. Players step into the role of Wuchang, a pirate warrior who comes down with a mysterious disease known as Feathering. As if that wasn’t bad enough, she also has amnesia. As you explore forgotten temples, ancient ruins, and cursed villages, you will be immersed in the game’s world.

Image courtesy of leenzee

Of course, the beautiful world and compelling story are one thing. But with any Soulslike, combat is key. The boss fights are another highlight of the game, testing the player’s skills through each intense battle. Combat is meant to be fast-paced and complex, as any good Soulslike should be. But, did Leenzee manage to pull off a solid entry in the genre?

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Gets Solid “Generally Favorable” Rating on Metacritic

Wuchang might not have pulled a Game of the Year tier rating, but it’s still coming in with pretty solid reviews. Given that it’s the studio’s debut in a difficult genre, a 75 Metacritic Rating isn’t half bad. Most reviews lean positive or mixed, with just a handful of negative reactions. In all, it’s a pretty solid showing from Leenzee’s first game.

So, what lands Wuchang with its solid review score? Positive reviews praise the level design, in-depth progression mechanics, and fast-paced combat. Many reviews, including our own, also note the beautiful world and unique setting as a positive.

Image courtesy of leenzee Games

But the game isn’t quite perfect. Reviewers note the fact that the world can get a bit unwieldy, resulting in some performance issues at times. Some also feel the mechanics and boss fights don’t do enough to break the mold of the Soulslike genre and offer something new to players.

Overall, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is likely going to be worth your time if you enjoy a solid Soulslike. It may not be entirely perfect, but even the best games rarely are. Once the game comes out, we’ll see whether fan opinions align with what critics have to say. So far, however, it seems like Wuchang will be among the better new releases of 2025.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers releases on July 24th for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam or Epic Games. It will be a Day One title on Xbox Game Pass. On other platforms, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is priced at a modest $49.99.

Will you be playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers? What do you think of its Metracritic rating? Let us know in the comments below!