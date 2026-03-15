Assassin’s Creed’s Most Controversial Game Deserves Another Chance More Than a Decade Later

Assassin’s Creed may not be the most beloved series ever created, but it has its legions of dedicated fans for a reason. Sure, in many ways, it has become a parody of itself, the exceptionally bloated worlds, endlessly grindy content, and shallow narratives that barely focus on the series’ core premise anymore, serving as the antithesis of the curated and taut experience offered by the original games. However, Assassin’s Creed is really the only series that offers such detailed virtual historical tourism, its highs are often exceptional, and it allows players to experience periods of history rarely explored in video game media.

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It is for these reasons that people accept Assassin’s Creed, even at its worst, appreciating its most banal aspects as merely comfort food in video game form. Well, that is true aside from one entry that was largely derided at launch and almost single-handedly led to the complete reinvention of the series. I am, of course, referring to Unity, a game considered by many to be one of the worst Assassin’s Creed games ever made. However, while I certainly understand the criticisms levied at Unity, I am a firm believer that it is not only a great game, but the very best in the series and very much deserving of significantly more praise.

Assassin’s Creed Unity Is A Misunderstood Masterpiece

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Assassin’s Creed Unity’s biggest flaw at launch was its technical state. I won’t sugarcoat it, as that would be extremely disingenuous: Unity’s abysmally bad launch and myriad of bugs were as bad, if not worse than Cyberpunk 2077. Whether it was nightmare-inducing texture issues, woefully laggy performance, a plethora of laughably bad glitches, or the most basic of bugs, Unity was plagued by it all. It remains one of the worst launches in video game history and served as a clear sign, at the time, that Assassin’s Creed’s quality control was completely nonexistent.

However, beneath it all was a truly exceptional game, one with arguably the most breathtaking and lifelike urban environments in any video game, a parkour system that continues to outclass the rest of the series, and a refined evolution of Assassin’s Creed’s original style of combat and stealth. Sure, the narrative left a little to be desired (what Assassin’s Creed game’s story doesn’t feel a little disappointing), but it still pulled off some incredible set-piece moments that have since gone on to be the greatest in the series’ history. Infiltrating the Notre-Dame, for example, is one of the most incredible moments in the entire game, and is, frankly, worth the price of admission alone.

Sadly, even years after launch, Assassin’s Creed Unity never quite managed to escape the controversy of its appallingly bad launch state. As a result, despite numerous patches fixing the majority of its greatest flaws, it remains a misunderstood masterpiece. That isn’t to say that Assassin’s Creed Unity never had any fans, nor that Ubisoft’s hard work to turn it around was ineffective. Rather, it never quite garnered the redemption arc of similarly disastrous games like No Man’s Sky or the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077. Instead, it has quietly been stewing in the background, awaiting its chance to prove itself once again. Fortunately, that opportunity has finally come around.

2026 Is The Best Time To Play Assassin’s Creed Unity

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As Assassin’s Creed continues to fumble its way to success, it becomes increasingly easy to turn to its glory days for hope that it may one day find its footing again. Black Flag, often cited as the greatest Assassin’s Creed game ever made, is a fine choice if you’re looking for an entry that truly lives up to the experience that only AC can deliver. However, I’d argue that in 2026, Assassin’s Creed Unity is undeniably the best choice, especially if you want to see firsthand the sheer scale and level of detail this series can deliver. Unity is Ubisoft on top form, aside from the initial blunder, of course, with its environmental and mechanical design delivering a gameplay experience unlike anything that came before it or since.

Where Odyssey, Valhalla, and Shadows expose Ubisoft’s hubristic tendencies as their bloated worlds only continue to get bigger and feel more hollow, Unity’s sprawling, gorgeous, intricately detailed, yet manageable and condensed version of Paris feels alive at every corner, packed with endlessly fascinating wonders to uncover. Merely wandering the streets of Paris as the tension of the revolution slowly simmers in the background is an immensely satisfying and rewarding experience. I simply cannot remember the last time I explored a location in a video game and felt quite as immersed as I did when I first played Assassin’s Creed Unity.

Of course, it is best played in 2026 specifically because of Assassin’s Creed Unity’s major update that Ubisoft rolled out very recently. The update has, thankfully, drawn more people’s attention to this severely underappreciated gem while improving the overall experience even more so than its first round of patches all those years ago. The 2026 version of Unity is now undeniably the definitive experience, a smooth, gorgeous, and endlessly entertaining game that, while burdened with the typical Ubisoft flaws, is nevertheless an utterly engrossing adventure from start to finish. I highly recommend playing Unity, if only to judge for yourself whether it is deserving of all the vitriol it received at launch and get a glimpse at one of the most spectacular urban open-worlds in video game history.

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