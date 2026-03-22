Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Shouldn’t Get Their Hopes Up in 2026

The announcement of a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 has already happened, promising fans another adventure in the sci-fi dystopia of Night City. Developer CD Projekt Red confirmed this game through notes of it entering pre-production phases that once labeled as “Project Orion.” However, there is no time window for this anticipated sequel’s release, only some conceptual statements regarding its content that will keep fans waiting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Game Pass makes it easier to play than ever, existing across nearly all modern platforms for players to experience. This also applies to the Phantom Liberty expansion for the game, which easily adds dozens, if not hundreds, of new hours of playtime to the game. Yet, as players inevitably pick up the highly refined and updated Cyberpunk 2077, they may be craving more as older titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gain unexpected content drops this year.

CD Projekt Red Has No Plans For Cyberpunk 2077 In 2026

Based on fan interactions on their official X account, developer CD Projekt Red currently has not plans to continue Cyberpunk 2077. This may not apply to the game’s story, which could easily progress following the events of the first game in any potential sequel. That being said, development behind “Project Orion” have already stated that the game will be taking place in another city entirely, existing alongside Night City and inspired by real-world Chicago.

The exact words of CD Projekt Red were “We have no plans for additional DLCs or expansions. If anything changes, we will inform you all!” This comes after multiple leaks and reports of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gaining a surprise content drop, expected to arrive to the 2015 game as late as Q3 2026 around September. This could be anything from just a few quests to connect the game seamlessly to The Witcher 4 or a full expansion, similar to the Blood and Wine DLC that was highly praised by fans.

This alone prompted many rumors about whether Cyberpunk 2077 would gain new DLC, as Phantom Liberty was considered by many to be a huge step in the right direction. Despite an infamously bad launch filled with problems, CD Projekt Red spent many updates building up toward big fixes that applied themselves fully with the expansion. For many players, these improvements have turned Cyberpunk 2077 into one of the best open world RPGs out right now, feeding a ravenous need for additional content.

Sequel Rumors Are Reportedly Far Off With The Witcher 4’s Development

Even if players were expecting more Cyberpunk 2077 content from The Witcher 3 news, one glaring problem would easily have prevented a new expansion anyway. The Witcher 4 is CD Projekt Red’s top priority, representing their next largest game in the beloved RPG series, and likely their most ambitious project to date. Following the accolades of The Witcher 3, which won Game of the Year back when it was released, will not be easy in any sequel.

As such, it’s unsurprising that the development team would place more emphasis on polishing The Witcher 4 for a planned 2027/2028 window rather than go back to Cyberpunk 2077. Brainstorming and concepts are likely being formed for Cyberpunk 2077‘s sequel, but it could be as far off as 2028 or 2029, maybe even 2030. Without any DLC or expansion plans for Night City, this wait is likely to crush eager fans of the sci-fi world CD Projekt Red took so much time to fix.

The huge changes in Cyberpunk 2077‘s sequel may be the result of planned DLC that got cancelled for the first game. Internal reports mentioned a “Moon” DLC for the game that may have taken players to space, where colonized cities have been built and where in-game corporations have taken special interest. Several leaked images suggested that this new location would act like Dogtown did for Phantom Liberty, acting like a new map in a much larger expansion.

This DLC might be brought back if enough player demands continue for further Cyberpunk 2077 content, but it is very unlikely. At best, this DLC and other cut content for the game will appear in Cyberpunk 2077‘s sequel, but likely not until after The Witcher 4 has come out.

What do you think about Cyberpunk 2077 likely not having content for a long time? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!