Don’t Skip One of 2026’s Biggest Open-World RPGs

2026 is not only playing host to a plethora of huge open-world titles, but also to many truly impressive RPGs. As a result, it is extremely easy to overlook them, especially with the likes of Crimson Desert taking up so much of the online discourse that practically anything that releases around it will be overshadowed and forgotten about. It is a shame, as many of these open-world RPGs look genuinely incredible, and some of those that have already been released have proven themselves to be worthwhile experiences.

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Naturally, then, it is worth highlighting these games, especially so that those disappointed by the likes of Crimson Desert can have something else to enjoy. Crucially, one of 2026’s biggest open-world RPGs has launched right next to the aforementioned Crimson Desert, and has gone largely overlooked despite its relative brilliance. The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins may have some steep competition in March alone, but it absolutely deserves its chance in the spotlight, not least because it is completely free-to-play.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins Is 2026’s Big F2P Gacha Game, But Don’t Let That Put You Off Playing It

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

I’ve not particularly bought into the whole gacha scene, despite the intense fandom that stemmed from the meteoric rise of one of the greatest gacha games ever made, Genshin Impact, taking over the world for a short while. Even in 2020, when everything was immensely dour, I didn’t quite manage to get wholly invested. Still, I completely appreciate the merits of what these huge games offer, namely to those who, in an era in which this hobby is transforming into a niche luxury before our very eyes, it marks an affordable and accessible form of entertainment. Sure, I get there’s a wealth of microtransactions to contend with, and that the gacha mechanics are core to the genre’s ethos is a little shady, but even then, I really appreciate the amount of value these games offer for free to those who are looking for it.

Recently, Where the Winds Meet offered yet another staggeringly large open-world game completely for free, and that almost had me hooked before I abandoned it in favor of another game. However, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins has a certain quality to it that has me so utterly enthralled. This is the latest open-world extravaganza to hit the market, only this time it’s based on a recognizable IP and is aiming to be both the next smash gacha hit and the best anime video game adaptation. While I can’t really attest to the former accolade, I do feel like it is in the running for the latter, especially considering just how collosal of a game this is.

Visually alone, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins is a genuine delight, its sprawling open world home to vibrant and diverse biomes that are as welcoming on the eye as they are stuffed with things to do. Seven Deadly Sins: Origins is also telling a completely standalone story, one that doesn’t really require any prior knowledge of the manga and anime of the same name, which is helpful for a layman like myself who’s yet to get acquainted with it.

Frankly, much like Genshin Impact before it, I’m pretty blown away with not just how much is available for free, but also that this is a largely single-player-focused affair. Sure, there’s plenty of grinding required, and Netmarble hasn’t been quite as generous with its free pulls as other games. Still, if you’re out of games to play or simply can’t afford to keep up with the string of ridiculously expensive titles releasing these days, then Seven Deadly Sins: Origins is a pretty good choice.

Maybe It Is Time To Embrace The Gacha Game

Image Courtesy of Netmarble

I don’t want to sugarcoat it too much, of course. At the time of writing, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins is sitting with a Mixed rating on Steam, and while that can obviously improve over time, it is indicative of its major flaws. Origins’ implementation of the gacha mechanics we’ve come to know and somewhat love is not the best; there’s plenty of grind required, especially if you want to be an exclusively free player; the combat can be a bit inconsistent at times, and there are some underbaked mechanics that need a little work. Is Seven Deadly Sins: Origins the best open-world game ever made? No, absolutely not. Is it free, though? Yeah, and that makes a big difference.

I’m not advocating that we don’t criticize games just because they’re free. They deserve just as much scrutiny as premium games, especially when they contain some level of monetization that players could fall prey to. However, as the industry has become more and more hyper-fixated on big-budget titles that cost a fortune to produce and buy, games on the same scale as The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins that have no upfront cost are hugely appreciated. When I was young, if you wanted to play video games for free (and legally), all you had were browser flash games. Nothing on the scale of Genshin Impact or Origins was available, not even close.

Of course, there are a plethora of multiplayer games that are free, but when it comes to single-player titles, there was nothing, and still is very little. So, when a title like The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins comes out, even if it isn’t perfect, and even if it isn’t wholly for me (although, in this instance, it is), I feel like it is worth celebrating. I’m not so delusional that I don’t understand a massive corporation is behind it and has released it with the sole intention of making money. Netmarble isn’t running a charity after all. However, the fact that gacha mechanics and microtransactions have allowed massive games like this to be completely free for the majority of players is really special. It makes me happy to know that there are at least some benefits to the gaming industry’s insatiable greed.

Are you going to give The Seven Deadly Sins: Origins a try? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!