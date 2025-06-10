New Terrifier Video Game Is Now Free to Try

Art the Clown is getting his very own dedicated video game this year. It’s a first for the antagonist of the Terrifier franchise, but it doesn’t have a release date just yet. Thankfully, players will get a chance to try it a little bit early, as Relevo and Selecta Play have released a free trailer for the game on multiple platforms. Announced last October, Terrifier: The ARTcade Game is an old-school arcade inspired brawler that puts players in the role of the infamous clown. The game will allow players to team up to unleash the chaos with up to three other characters spanning the horror series.

At this time, the demo for Terrifier: The ARTcade Game seems to be available exclusively on Steam and the PlayStation Store. The demo is supposed to be released on Nintendo Switch as well, but it has not gone live, as of this writing. Hopefully that will be rectified soon, so fans of the Terrifier series can get a chance to see what the game has to offer. A trailer for the demo can be found below.

This demo should offer a chance for fans of the movies to see if Terrifier: The ARTcade is the kind of thing they’re looking for. There’s been a big resurgence in arcade inspired brawlers over the last few years, thanks to recent success stories like Streets of Rage 4 and the excellent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. However, Art the Clown seems like an unusual fit for the genre. Fans of the Terrifier movies probably would have preferred a straight up horror game like Alien: Isolation, or an asymmetrical multiplayer option like The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Still, if the game is fun and features enough callbacks to the movies, it could be a success.

From everything shown thus far, it seems like Relevo has done an excellent job at least channeling various aspects of the movies. The trademark violence is clearly intact, as attacks deliver buckets of blood. The developers have also managed to pick a cast of different playable characters that come directly from the movies. In addition to making Art playable, Relevo brought in his sidekick, Vicky. The game has also made the Little Pale Girl playable, as well as Adam Burke (Chris Jericho’s character). It’s a pretty strong group of characters from the Terrifier franchise, and it shouldn’t make anyone feel left out if they don’t get to play as the classic clown.

Terrifier: The ARTcade Game will be getting both a digital version as well as a physical release. A collector’s edition will be offered, which includes several bonuses based on the movies. These extras will include an art book, stickers, poster, soundtrack, and more. Preorders for the physical release are open now.

Are you excited about Terrifier: The ARTcade Game? Do you plan on trying out the game's demo?