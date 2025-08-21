Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Date Finally Announced (And It’s Very Soon)

At long last, after seven years and countless leaks, rumors, and teases, Hollow Knight: Silksong officially has a release date. The hype for this indie game by Team Cherry cannot be understated. Gamescom will forever go down in history as the event that finally put an end to the Hollow Knight: Silksong theories and speculations. The best part? Team Cherry is releasing it well ahead of the speculated date based on the last known information, before the holidays in 2025. After the demo and reveal at Gamescom, fans will finally have a chance to play Hollow Knight: Silksong very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong is September 4th. Team Cherry is finally confident to release the game after its seven-year development time. What started out as DLC for Hollow Knight ballooned into a full standalone game, and the early reception to the demo at Gamescom has been incredible.

Hollow Knight: Silksong follows Hornet, an important character from Hollow Knight, in a new kingdom. She plays as a more agile version of the Knight and has new abilities. It remains to be seen if any other characters from the original game will appear, as fans will be leaving Hallownest. Early impressions show that the game plays similarly to Hollow Knight, giving fans more of what they wanted.

Not much else is known about the game, as Team Cherry has kept things very close to the chest. However, fans can expect new environments and ways to traverse them, over 150 new enemies to face in challenging combat, exciting puzzles and platforming, and a brand new story to discover. Team Cherry has poured everything it has into this highly anticipated sequel, and fans will finally be able to see the payoff soon. Check out the full release date reveal trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong below.

Play video

Hollow Knight: Silksong is releasing on September 4th for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. With the release date having just been revealed, there is no definitive price at this time. Stay tuned as this information will likely be released shortly, and pre-orders will also likely be available soon. No information was revealed about a physical version at this time, either.

Are you excited for Hollow Knight: Silksong? Has it set in that the wait is nearly over? Let’s discuss the seven-year journey of Team Cherry’s sequel in the comments below!