Want to get behind the wheel of a Progen Emerus without waiting until later in GTA 6? You’re in luck. Two custom versions of this high-performance supercar can be stolen during the story, giving players an opportunity to grab one of Leonida’s most exciting rides without having to track down a dealership.

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The Royal Ruby Emerus is the more straightforward option, sitting inside a guarded property on Vespucci Island. There’s also a purple variant waiting at a robbery location on Waxman Island, although you’ll need to make enough progress for that opportunity to appear. Here’s where to find both cars and how to drive away with them.

How to Steal the Royal Ruby Progen Emerus in GTA 6

The Royal Ruby Emerus is located at a mansion on Vespucci Island, one of the Rialto Islands east of Vice City. Head to the western side of the island and look for Neptune Circle, just south of the main road. You’ll find a large property with a locked gate, and the red supercar is waiting inside. Getting onto the grounds is the first challenge, as the property is guarded and you won’t be able to simply stroll through the entrance unnoticed.

Climb over the gate or find another way into the grounds, then make your way toward the garage on the southern side of the house. The Royal Ruby Emerus should be parked inside, ready for the taking. Once you’ve reached the car, climb into the driver’s seat and make your escape. You’ll need to get back through the property gate, so be prepared to deal with any guards who spot you before you can get onto the road. Unlike some of the more heavily secured vehicles in GTA 6, this Emerus doesn’t require a Key Cloner to steal.

How to Steal the Purple Progen Emerus in GTA 6

If you’re after something a little more colorful, there’s another custom Emerus at Chatfield Storage & Logistics on Waxman Island. The island sits east of downtown Vice City, between the Rialto Islands and Catalan Bay. Look toward its western side for the storage facility, where a purple Emerus can be found during a Robbery Opportunity. Keep an eye out for the yellow Robbery Opportunity marker on your map. If it hasn’t appeared yet, continue progressing through the story until the opportunity becomes available.

When you approach Chatfield Storage & Logistics, you’ll see the purple Emerus enter the yard before the gate closes behind it. You’ll have to get into the facility and deal with the armed guards protecting the property before making your move. Once the area is clear, search the shipping containers and the surrounding yard for the car. Its exact position can vary depending on how the encounter unfolds, so don’t assume it’s always parked in the same spot. Fortunately, the Emerus itself isn’t protected by a lock or security system, meaning you can get behind the wheel once you’ve reached it.