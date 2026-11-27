When CD Projekt RED and Sony announced a partnership for The Witcher 4, fans were understandably concerned about console exclusivity. Thankfully, the developer has wasted little time addressing those concerns, confirming that PlayStation’s involvement does not mean Ciri’s upcoming adventure will skip Xbox consoles. Console exclusivity has long been a frustrating aspect of the gaming industry, particularly when a beloved multiplatform franchise suddenly favors one platform over another. While Sony appears to be more involved with The Witcher 4 than previous entries, Xbox and PC players should still expect to play the game according to CD Projekt RED’s CEO, Michal Nowakowski.

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CD Projekt RED revealed that it has entered a marketing agreement with Sony for The Witcher 4. This partnership should function similarly to how Rockstar Games and Sony heavily promoted Grand Theft Auto 6 for the PlayStation 5. Naturally, when the announcement was first made, fans assumed that the studio’s next game would be exclusive to the PS5, but Nowakowski has assured fans that this is not the case and there are no plans to leave anyone behind for The Witcher 4 or other CD Projekt RED projects.

The Witcher 4 Will Launch Simultaneously on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

Following the announcement of the PlayStation partnership, Nowakowski took to social media to express his excitement while reaffirming CD Projekt Red’s commitment to multiplatform releases.

“We’re looking forward to our partnership with PlayStation!” Nowakowski said. “And just to be clear: The Witcher 4 and our other upcoming titles will remain multiplatform.”

We’re looking forward to our partnership with PlayStation! And just to be clear: The Witcher 4 and our other upcoming titles will remain multiplatform. https://t.co/9X7YEvxHI2 — Michał Nowakowski (@michalnowakow) November 25, 2026

The agreement appears to be strictly focused on marketing, which will likely see The Witcher 4 featured heavily in PlayStation’s marketing campaigns. This should be no surprise considering how beloved The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is, especially with the remaster and upcoming DLC. It should be noted that this does not necessarily mean the game will run better or get exclusive perks on PS5.

Hopefully this will see a better launch than Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5. Sony actually pulled the game from the PlayStation Store following multiple bugs and issues. The RPG has since returned to the PS Store and is one of the highest-rated games on the platform. But all this shows how the relationship between CD Projekt RED and Sony has grown, resulting in this partnership for The Witcher 4.

There is still no confirmed release date for The Witcher 4, but fans may learn something soon at the 2026 Game Awards. Alternatively, with this partnership, Sony may actually be the ones to share a launch date, meaning fans should be paying attention to PlayStation’s socials and online channels. But regardless of which platform features most prominently in its advertising, players can look forward to experiencing Ciri’s adventure together.