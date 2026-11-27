Grand Theft Auto 6 has one of the most impressive and immersive open worlds, but Rockstar Games nearly made it more like Animal Crossing before cutting certain cozy features. While the series is primarily associated with elaborate heists, high-speed police chases, and criminal enterprises, there is plenty of downtime. Players almost had an additional handful of activities to enjoy, including being able to decorate their homes. Yet Rockstar ultimately cut this feature and many others that would have given players more to do with Lucia that didn’t involve crime.

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Some of the cut activities in GTA 6 were decorating your home, crafting, tennis, movie theaters, crawling, and more. Each was cut for its own reason, whether it was not interactive enough or time simply ran out, but would likely have been wonderful additions to the game. The home decoration and crafting instantly feel familiar to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and could have given GTA 6 a cozy vibe that the series has lacked in the past. Future updates could add this content back, or it may be saved for GTA 6 Online, but there is no guarantee we’ll ever see it.

Rockstar Cut Home Decorating, Crafting, and Several Other Activities From GTA 6

During an interview with PC Games, Rockstar North’s Rob Nelson and Scott Mitchell discussed several gameplay features that didn’t survive development. The studio spent considerable time exploring mechanics that would have allowed players to furnish their homes, craft items, and crawl along the ground. The pair specifically point to tennis, but Rockstar wasn’t satisfied with its execution and scrapped it.

Home decorating is arguably the most disappointing omission here. One of the biggest appeals of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and other cozy games is how satisfying this is, and many players immediately fell in love with Jason’s first house. Collecting furniture, experimenting with different layouts, and decorating as you see fit would have added so many layers to Jason and Lucia’s home life, as well as making players more attached to their safehouses.

Crafting would have complemented this system, particularly if it was an expanded version of the system introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2. Collecting resources throughout Leonida could have served a purpose beyond exploration, allowing players to create decorations, equipment, or other useful items. Both systems could have been optional but added more depth to the game and given cozy players a different experience.

It is understandable why Rockstar cut some features. Time crunch, even with the game’s delays and long development time, makes it hard to include every feature. Likewise, some features just may not have had the payoff developers hoped for and were cut to keep the game enjoyable. That said, these would be wonderful updates Rockstar could bring to Grand Theft Auto 6 and give players more to do in free roam.