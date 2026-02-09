Insomniac’s Missing Marvel Game Might Never See the Light of Day

Insomniac Games has made some amazing superhero games over the last few years, with Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 already existing as highly anticipated titles that connect to fan-favorite comic characters. However, after a major leak showed off many of the developer’s plans, shifting events behind the scenes may have changed what Insomniac is up to. This might include another Marvel game getting cancelled, locking behind one character that earlier Insomniac games teased.

2023 saw Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 come to PlayStation 5, marking Insomniac’s latest foray into superhero games after the massive success of Marvel’s Spider-Man and its Miles Morales spin-off. Some fans criticized Spider-Man 2, but many are hoping the developer learns from those critiques going into a grittier adventure with Marvel’s Wolverine. Despite multiple confirmations that both games are receiving in-studio attention, only one trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine tells us anything about Insomniac’s ongoing projects at this time.

Marvel’s Venom Has Been Rumored Ever Since The Release Of Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2

The one game that players have no idea about with Insomniac is Marvel’s Venom, a long-rumored spin-off from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that hasn’t been confirmed in any way. Fans have speculated that the existence of the Miles Morales, which offered a shorter but different adventure in the Insomniac Spider-Man world, would be something easily repeated for the lethal protector. The more hopeful Venom enthusiasts also imagined that a game like this could introduce Eddie Brock as the host for the symbiote removed from Harry Osborn in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, finally using the most recognized face behind the alien substance.

These theories have had a lot of merit over the last three years, including content within Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 itself. For starters, a segment of that game allows players to control Venom as they appear in the story, using completely different moves and attacks as Peter Parker or Miles Morales. The brutal style of a playable Venom was celebrated when discovered, as it evoked the nostalgia from controlling the character in other great Spider-Man games like 2005’s Ultimate Spider-Man for the GameCube and PS2.

Other details in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also pointed toward Venom starring in his own game. In some additional story missions, a plot revolving around a cult of arsonists led players to see that some of the symbiote had been acquired by Cletus Kasady, the character most often associated with Venom’s arch-enemy Carnage. All signs pointed toward a Venom game being somewhere in Insomniac’s plans, but it just hasn’t been brought up in any way.

Venom’s Spin-Off Was Derailed By Many Elements Outside Of Developer Control

The astronomical leaks that targeted Insomniac around two years ago came as a result of a hack on the developer, revealing tons of details surrounding their biggest projects. This included some early footage of Marvel’s Wolverine before its initial trailer, drawing fan ire at pre-alpha footage of gameplay. Within these leaks, plans for a Venom spin-off were also shown, but Insomniac may have had to heavily adjust their roadmaps in response to the hacks, which likely caused a number of negative consequences.

Rumors state that Insomniac may have pushed back their plans for Venom, or any DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, due to these leaks messing up their projects’ workflow. Additionally, the voice actor for Venom, the incredible Tony Todd, passed away in 2024 after a long battle with cancer. Given that any possible Marvel’s Venom would rely heavily on the presence of the symbiote’s inner conflicts or voice, Tony Todd’s death could absolutely have been a source for further delays on the spin-off’s production.

Cancelled Spider-Man 2 DLC & Lack Of News Bodes Poorly For Venom Fans

Unlike the first Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac confirmed in 2024 that there were no plans for additional story DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as they focus on other projects. This came after lots of fan requests for more story to the game, whose narrative was one of the weaker sides of the game itself. Insomniac’s choice was surprising for many fans, as Marvel’s Spider-Man had DLC that helped set up the events of its sequel in interesting ways.

The combination of no DLC and almost nothing regarding Marvel’s Venom could signal the worst news possible — that the game has been cancelled in favor of focus on Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and Marvel’s Wolverine. Insomniac’s focus on Wolverine right now is apparent, but fans could argue that the studio worked on the Miles Morales spin-off at the same time as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before. Whatever the case, the excitement around any Venom game dies a little more with every year that passes, making it harder to justify Insomniac making it at all.

Venom still remains one of the most popular Marvel characters, even if his depiction in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 wasn’t perfect for diehard fans of the anti-hero. Thankfully, there is still hope that Insomniac’s plans are to simply push any Venom game to after Marvel’s Wolverine comes out, helping set up Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 instead. If the scope of Marvel’s Venom has increased, these delays would make sense, but as of right now the lack of information from zero DLC or news should leave fans anxious for the future.

Do you think Marvel's Venom still exists, or do you believe it's been cancelled?