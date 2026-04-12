I’ve Been Waiting Years for This Promising Game (& It’s Getting an Anime)

When this game was first revealed many years ago, it immediately stood out and grabbed my attention. Even as its release date has shifted and updates slow down, that initial spark has stuck with me. Part of my excitement comes from how different the concept feels, while the other half comes from the prestige of the developer behind the game. But recent news about an anime adaptation releasing alongside the game has spiked that excitement even more.

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Level-5’s Decapolice was initially revealed over three years ago, combining a bold concept and a striking visual style. It quickly became one of my most anticipated releases, yet it has faced multiple delays, with the most recent update being the announcement of the canceled Switch version. But Level-5 remains committed to a 2026 release date, and if the game actually sticks to this target while releasing at the same time as the anime, we could see it becoming one of the year’s best RPGs.

Years Later The Concept Still Feels Fresh

image courtesy of level-5

The premise behind Decapolice is its most appealing aspect. It blends detective work with RPG mechanics, introducing a layered narrative through the offering of two worlds: the physical world and a virtual reality. This immediately reminded me of one of my favorite anime, Sword Art Online, which is also due to receive a new game this year. I have always loved detective games like Disco Elysium, and even games with investigative mechanics, so if Level-5 can pull this off, Decapolice is sure to be something special.

Decapolice’s blended structure allows for a mix of gameplay styles. The RPG elements will come into focus as players battle enemies and level up, while the detective side of things involves gathering clues, solving cases, and navigating a narrative that unfolds through investigation. That balance between action and deduction is something that has always appealed to me, especially with the open-world nature of the VR environment.

The concept behind Decapolice is ripe with potential, especially if Level-5 puts equal attention to both sides of its design. The idea of solving crimes in a simulated world feels almost like stepping into a digital mystery novel. If the gameplay matches the idea behind the game, Level-5 could create one of the most unique RPGs in recent memory. Its visual style could reinforce this, especially if the developer leans into a mix of the classic noir detective and wacky anime aesthetic. Decapolice has long been on my radar, and it is almost here. That is, if nothing goes wrong.

Delays Can’t Dim My Excitement For Decapolice

image courtesy of level-5

It is no secret that Decapolice has had a long road to release. Since its announcement, it has been delayed multiple times, shifting further into the future with each update. Even now, we do not have a concrete release date outside the 2026 window, and the most recent news was from Level-5’s presentation, where the studio revealed it would no longer be launching on the Nintendo Switch. To have gone so long and the only news to be negative can leave fans worried.

That kind of development cycle can also be frustrating, especially when you are eager to see more. I will admit there are moments where I fear the game will never actually release. When a game disappears for too long, it is easy to assume the worst, especially if its development is riddled with delays. Level-5 could ultimately end up canceling the game, or it could release a buggy mess that simply isn’t fun. Even developers who have stellar records are capable of missteps.

But there is reason to trust Level-5 here. The studio has a history of delivering creative and polished experiences, even if development timelines can be unpredictable. Its recent release of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time shows that it still has strong ideas and the ability to execute them. That gives me confidence that the extra time is being used well. If anything, the delays may lead to a more refined final product. It is never easy to wait, but in this case, it feels like patience could pay off, at least, that is what I am hoping.

The Anime Connection Makes It Even Bigger

image courtesy of level-5

One of the most exciting developments for Decapolice was the announcement of its anime adaptation. The fact that it is planned to release alongside the game adds a whole new layer to the project. It is not just a game anymore. It is a full multimedia experience. The fact that Level-5 is committed to the new IP bodes well for the game. This approach has worked well for other franchises in the past. Expanding the story through an anime allows for deeper character development and world-building. It also helps bring in a wider audience, including those who may not initially pick up the game.

I love it when games take this kind of leap. It shows confidence in the world they are building. It also gives fans more ways to engage with the story. I can already see myself watching the anime and then jumping back into the game to see how everything connects. One thing I love about this concept is that there is a determined story in the anime, while the game typically offers more freedom and creative input, giving the best of both worlds.

The combination of a promising RPG and a simultaneous anime release makes this one of the more interesting projects on the horizon. It feels like a big swing, and those are often the most exciting. After years of waiting, Decapolice finally seems to be coming into focus. Between its unique premise, renewed development momentum, and expanded reach through an anime adaptation, it has all the pieces to become something special. Now it is just a matter of seeing it all come together and whether Level-5 can actually pull off this ambitious project.

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