One of 2025’s Best New RPGs Is Getting a Mobile Version Later This Year

2025 was a solid year for new RPGs, with a wide array of great new games for players to enjoy. From so-called Skyrim spiritual successor Avowed to the award-winning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, there were a ton of great new RPGs to choose from. We even got the first new Digimon Story: Time Stranger game in years and the long-rumored Oblivion Remastered. But for those of us who like a little cozy in our RPGs, the standout was no doubt the life sim RPG hybrid Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. And now, it’s coming to another platform.

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When it finally arrived last May, Fantasy Life i brought a beloved Nintendo DS game back to life. And both longtime Fantasy Life fans and newcomers were more than ready to jump in, as the game’s impressive sales and player counts proved. At launch, Fantasy Life i was available for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, with a Switch 2 version soon to follow. Now, developer Level5 has confirmed it’s getting a mobile port so you can live the fantasy life on the go.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Coming to iOS and Android this Summer

Image courtesy of Level5

On April 10th, Level5 treated fans to a slew of exciting announcements. And for those who do most of their gaming on mobile devices or just want a way to take more games on the go, the news of a mobile version of Fantasy Life i is no doubt a highlight. The slow-life RPG lets players explore a colorful world full of interesting characters, while leveling up a variety of “lives,” aka skills. And now, you can bring those lives with you wherever you go as the game arrives on mobile.

Fantasy Life i will bring its vast open world and engaging story to iOS and Android this summer. All of the game’s core features will return, from dungeons to customizing your island and more. And best of all, the mobile version will support crossplay and cross-saves. That means you don’t have to start fresh if you’ve already got hours into the console or PC versions. And it means your friends just starting out on mobile can join you for co-op even if you’re sticking with your preferred platform.

To celebrate the upcoming mobile version and show off what the game will look like on mobile, Level5 has released a new teaser trailer. You can check out initial gameplay footage of Fantasy Life i on mobile in said trailer below:

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From the looks of it, the game will have pretty standard mobile RPG controls and should be a true port of the game with the full gameplay loop in tact. It will be available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Summer 2026. The exact release date and pricing details haven’t yet been confirmed. However, we do know that the game will include the first major DLC, “The Siniser Broken Bizario’s Schemes,” which released in December 2025.

Are you excited to be able to bring Fantasy Life i on the go later this year? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!