One of the Biggest Marvel Games Ever Just Hit a Major Anniversary

Marvel has had some solid hits in the world of gaming, but typically in very specific genres. The superhero universe has released plenty of games over the years, with a typical focus on fighting games, side-scrolling beat-’em-ups, and adventure titles. The likes of Spider-Man and the X-Men are usually the focus, and while there have been some truly impressive results over the years, there have also been some notable stumbles.

Marvel Rivals was a break from the conventional thinking of a superhero game. Similar to how Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Marvel Rivals embraced a more strategic approach to the genre, Marvel Rivals was an attempt to give the Marvel Universe a taste of the Overwatch effect, both through gameplay and design aesthetics. The result could have been a misfire for developer NetEase, but it quickly established itself as a real competitor in the online space. A year in, Marvel Rivals has more than justified its fusion of hero shooters with superhero stories.

Marvel Rivals Is One Year Old

Marvel Rivals wasn’t necessarily a sure-fire hit when it was launched on December 6, 2024. The game was entering an already crowded field, where the likes of Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Valorant compete for player attention. Other titles like Concord couldn’t keep up and were shut down almost instantly. The art design fused anime/gaming influences with the established visuals of the Marvel Universe, leading to plenty of jokes and scorn from fans when it launched. It was met with mixed reviews from critics upon launch, with some complaining about the standard gameplay and inclusion of elements like the “vote to surrender” option. There was even controversy among gamers and live-streamers over the game’s subtle attempts at censorship, related to NetEase’s identity as a Chinese gaming studio that needs to adhere to Chinese media laws.

However, others were quick to defend the game’s visual appeal and fast-paced gameplay, a sentiment that seemed to land with the larger gaming communities. Audiences agreed, with players quickly transforming Marvel Rivals into a solid success for developer NetEase and Marvel Games. It helps that the game’s variety of iconic characters, use of multiple game modes, and steady supply of new material in the form of new characters and maps kept things fresh for players. At the time of writing, the game is the 9th most-played game on Steam, with a daily player count that regularly surpasses 100,000. This is a big victory for the game, which puts it in the same class as Battlefield 6 and speaks to a healthy daily player base. The game also benefits from a loyal fan base that has an active online presence, with plenty of memes and streams growing up around the game.

A Year In, Why Marvel Rivals Thrive

A year later, it’s been impressive how well Marvel Rivals has come together and landed with fans. It’s inspired plenty of gags and memes, but just as much fan art and cosplay. The various gameplay modes and new maps have invited plenty of interest in the overall Marvel Universe, serving as a gateway for gamers to learn about stuff like the X-Men’s Krakoa Age or the King in Black crossover. The variety of character design has led to plenty of jokes about how every character is overpowered, which helps contend with arguments about which characters are over and underpowered for the current meta. The frequent updates keep things feeling new even as the core gameplay remains consistent. Even the game’s harsher critics have softened on the title over time, and the overall mechanics have been further refined.

The game has been celebrating the anniversary in-game with a “Happy Rival’s Day” fireworks show, free skins, and other attributes. The fan base crossover between gamers and superhero fans has only grown in recent years, allowing the title to land with both audiences. I’ve always had trouble connecting with Hero Shooters. I like games like Team Fortress 2 and Overwatch more in theory than in practice, with the latter especially feeling repetitive after a few weeks of play. By contrast, I’ve found myself really embracing Marvel Rivals. As a loud Marvel Comics nerd, I was an easy sell on the concept. However, I’ll admit that I’ve been surprised by how much I’ve actually enjoyed the gameplay.

The variety of maps and modes ensures that the potentially repetitive online gameplay remains entertaining. The wildly different gameplay styles for each character invite a level of engagement and experimentation that I haven’t found elsewhere. Rocket might be one of my favorite online shooter characters ever, with a solid blend of healing, maneuverability, and offensive capability to make him the rare utility player in these types of games. I find the playerbase to be charming, and the focus on redesigning Marvel heroes to fit a gaming space has been a surprisingly compelling showcase for a gifted art team. Marvel Rivals was a big swing from Marvel Games and NetEase, especially when so many competitors already dominated the field, and the tone of the game seemed to be such a huge departure from typical Marvel titles. A year in, however, it seems that Marvel Rivals has cemented itself in the modern gaming space and will continue to thrive for years to come.