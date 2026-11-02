No Man’s Sky Keeps Making the Case for Games That Grow Long After Launch

It’s difficult to think of many games that have undergone a transformation quite like what No Man’s Sky. It began life as one of gaming’s most infamous launches, but gradually become an enormous experience that continues to receive meaningful additions years later. Hello Games could have moved on long ago. Instead, the studio has continued investing in the same game, finding new ways to expand its universe, to much community exclaim. With the latest FORSAKEN update continuing that tradition, No Man’s Sky has once again reminding me why this kind of long-term support is something I wish more developers would embrace.

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I genuinely love seeing a game evolve this way. There’s a satisfaction in know that upon returning, you know the game has grown into something considerably different from what you remember. Rather than asking players to abandon everything they’ve invested in and start fresh with a new release, Hello Games keeps building upon what already exists. In this fickle industry of ours, where sequels and annual releases often dominate the conversation, No Man’s Sky offers a compelling alternative that is worth touching upon yet again. Why? Because it shows that post launch support, even for a game that’s not a live service, still benefits both the consumer and the company in big ways.

No Man’s Sky Has Turned Long-Term Support Into One of Its Greatest Strengths

Image courtesy of Hello Games

No Man’s Sky’s continued development is remarkable because Hello Games hasn’t treated post-launch support as a way to simply keep its existing audience occupied. The studio has spent years expanding the actual experience, continually giving players new reasons to explore its universe. Though the game maintains is familarily from launch, there’s been so much added to the game in the last decade, that its baffling that Hello Games has not charged for anything.



Part of reason for that is likely due to the immense amount of negative reception the game got when it first launched. Perhaps this is Hello Game’s way of attoning. But, I’d argue that they’ve atoned for their crimes years ago. Nevertheless, there’s a big difference between keeping a game alive with occasional maintenance and actively finding ways to make it feel new again. FORSAKEN is yet another reminder, in a sea of reminders, that Hello Games still sees plenty of potential in the universe they have created, even this far removed from its original release. For players like me, that’s an incredibly exciting prospect.

What makes this particularly satisfying is the history behind it. No Man’s Sky had an uphill battle to win players back after its troubled debut, and its transformation has become one of the most unusual stories in modern gaming. Yet the studio hasn’t simply reached a point where it can declare victory and call it a day. It keeps going. It’s honestly admirable, especially when the easier business decision would have likely been to move on to another project and sell players an entirely new experience. I can only imagine what the sacrifices were initially, to decide to do what Hello Games has done for the last decade. Now, No Man’s Sky has become a game that players can grow alongside, and I think that’s one of its greatest strengths.

Why More Games Should Focus on Evolving Instead of Replacing Themselves

Image courtesy of Hello Games

The games industry has become increasingly accustomed to the idea that a successful franchise eventually needs another installment. Sequels can be fantastic, of course, and there’s nothing inherently wrong with giving players an entirely new adventure. But I sometimes wonder whether developers are too quick to leave behind worlds that still have plenty of room to grow. Actually, scratch that. I know developers are too quick to throw in the towel. Building a new game takes enormous resources, and players are often expected to start over with each release. No Man’s Sky offers proof of a different possibility: keep investing in the experience people already love and let it develop over time.

Not every game can follow Hello Games’ example, nor should every studio be expected to support one release indefinitely. Feel free to charge for your bigger additions, if it makes sense. That’s only fair. But I would still love to see more developers consider what their games could become over several years rather than immediately looking toward the next sequel. No Man’s Sky has given players the opportunity to experience, firsthand, what happens when a studio decides to not pull the plug on their own released product.

FORSAKEN is another chapter in that ongoing journey. Its continued evolution is a reminder that a game’s launch doesn’t have to define its entire lifespan. Sometimes, the best version of a game is the one its developers are still working toward years later. And yes, it’s okay to release games unfinished so long as the what is released is still worth the consumers time, despite what the industry says. Games these days are simply too big and ambitious to be realistically finished in a timeframe that would have been considered the norm a decade ago. Times change.

What would you like to see in the inevitable next update for No Man Sky? Do you think more games should follow Hello Game’s example? Let us know in the comments below!