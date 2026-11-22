Physical health in Grand Theft Auto 6 is an underrated feature in the game, determining both Jason and Lucia’s stats at times in both positive in negative ways. Should you eat junk food and live a sedentary life, your stats could fall off, causing either character to be weaker in gameplay as a result. Different activities can do the opposite, making your character strong by improving their health, causing other stats to grow and act as the main strategies for “leveling up” Lucia or Jason throughout GTA 6‘s story Chapters.

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Stamina is one of the most important stats in GTA 6, and it is directly impacted by the attention you put on Jason or Lucia’s health as the days go by in-game. There are some obvious answers to increasing Stamina, like working out using your phone’s fitness app, but there are more subtle options scattered within the game that can actually bring you to a healthy status much faster than you’d think. The overwhelming details in GTA 6 give players nearly endless ways to interact with the world, including how they choose to pursue physical actions that provide clear gameplay bonuses.

Tracking Health Levels Comes With Built-in Limitations You Have to Work Around to Raise Your Stats

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Your health and Stamina in GTA 6 are easily improved by a solid workout, or any sort of physical action that is listed as such within the game through a heart or lightning symbol. Should these icons appear, you know that whatever you’re about to do has a direct health benefit, leading to better stats despite being completely optional. The fitness app on your phone will list your character’s physical stat values, represented by the three stats listed below:

Stamina – Your character’s ability to run fast or exert themselves during any activity.

– Your character’s ability to run fast or exert themselves during any activity. Focus – Resource used to slow down time during combat, with the longer it’s used, the more time you have to react to dangerous situations.

– Resource used to slow down time during combat, with the longer it’s used, the more time you have to react to dangerous situations. Health – Your character’s overall vitality, or the amount of damage you can take before being Wasted by injury or accident.

Other stats are tied to physical health too, such as a character’s generally Strength. Jason and Lucia have separate stats, so working out with one character won’t raise scores for another. This limitation means you have to find some strategies to increase stats fast, to raise each of the three listed beyond the upgrade points built within them. Stamina, Focus, and Health all have a maximum Level of 4, with players gathering “experience” through activities to reach each Level eventually. That being said, you can’t just work out continuously until you max out everything, as you have to pace out your physical improvement.

Players are unable to gain more than 33% progress in any of the three physical stat categories in a single day, marking a big obstacle to overcome. Basically, you can do three cardio or strength workouts in a row to reach this level before the game prevents you from doing any more. It takes around one in-game day for the workout window to reopen, unless you are using some sort of cheats in GTA 6 to get around this. To make matters more difficult, you only have a four day window to work out, meaning you have to schedule times to improve fitness rather than just doing it whenever you want.

Specific In-Game Items in GTA 6 Will Let You Reset Workouts to Increase Stats Much Faster

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

There are ways to skip past the workout timer in GTA 6, letting you increase stats again without having to wait as long. Consuming in-game items like protein shakes, coffee, or a protein bar knock the one-day workout timer down to a half-day, and even more depending on how much you eat or drink. Obviously, there’s a limit here too, but if you are trying to fit as much exercise into a four-day workout window as possible, this is a good way of ensuring Jason and Lucia have the chance to do that. Getting a healthy routine can help you farm stat increases fast, as long as you know what activities to do.

Drinking, sleeping, showering, and maintaining other physical health traits will also reduce the workout timer, opening up other opportunities to increase Stamina, Focus, or Health stats. Look for a green lightning bolt on certain activities to do this, in the same way you would see that symbol on food or drink items. Some items in GTA 6 even give Lucia or Jason temporary buffs to physical stats for a short time, which can be good before big missions or story events. Normal gameplay can also do this, but paying attention to the activities that do this best will make sure your stats grow constantly.

Farm One Stat at a Time Through Deliberate Activities Tied to Certain Physical Scores

Cardio and strength training increase Stamina and Health respectively, either through specific workouts or various activities out in the world. For example, running or swimming around will eventually improve your Stamina score, helping it reach different Levels the more you do. That being said, you have to gradually increase the challenge of your stat-growing activities for them to keep being effective, otherwise you’ll see less results. This means that if you want to improve Health by lifting weights, you have to lift heavier and heavier weights to get the same boosts to the stat as you were seeing in the beginning.

However, Focus works in a totally different way than Stamina or Health, as the same activities that improve those scores do nothing for this mental stat. You have to do actions that require concentration to improve Focus, such as going to shooting ranges or meditating at home. For those still struggling to find the best activities to improve physical health stats fast, here are some great examples to pursue daily for each score:

Health – Weight Lifting, Squats, Bench Press, Deadlifts, Chest Flies, Kettlebell Swings, Leg Extensions, Pull-Ups

– Weight Lifting, Squats, Bench Press, Deadlifts, Chest Flies, Kettlebell Swings, Leg Extensions, Pull-Ups Stamina – Running, Kayaking, Swimming, Diving, Cycling, Punching Bag

– Running, Kayaking, Swimming, Diving, Cycling, Punching Bag Focus – Fishing, Meditating, Shooting Range challenges, playing Pool, playing Mini-Golf, Shooting enemies at higher wanted levels in GTA 6

Remembering to eat and shower after every workout is crucial to maintaining your health and preventing debuffs from applying to Jason or Lucia. If a player forgets to eat, their hunger will prevent their Health from regenerating during combat, which could be a death sentence during certain missions. Regardless of your choices in GTA 6, gaining the highest levels of physical health fast simply takes attention to what your body needs, even though it’ll take time to reach your most fit self regardless.

What strategies will you be following to improve stats quickly in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below!