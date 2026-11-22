The Xbox console series has released two systems on November 22nd, once in 2005 with the highly celebrated Xbox 360 and again in 2013 with the more controversial Xbox One. While definitely a marketing strategy that didn’t apply to the 2020 launch of the current Xbox Series X|S console on November 10th, the last two devices in the Xbox line-up couldn’t have been received more differently by audiences. In many ways, the lasting legacy of the Xbox 360 and Xbox One represent the highs and lows of Xbox as a gaming company, with their mistakes from both eras still existing as something players feel today.

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The next Xbox console is currently called “Project Helix” according to internal sources, with predictions estimating that it could come out around the 2027 or 2028 holiday season. With Xbox laying off over 3,000 employees in their gaming division during a massive “reset” of the company, the 2028 date is far more likely as studios close down and scrutiny of Xbox is higher than ever before. Industry trends such as the skyrocketing costs of manufacturing parts of any electronic device will also play a key part in Project Helix’s release, marking a much different atmosphere to the Xbox 360 and Xbox One’s time in the sun.

The time periods of gaming when the Xbox 360 and Xbox One released couldn’t be more different, with each marking a different kind of evolution of console quality and exclusivity. Microsoft likely released the Xbox One on the same day as the 360 once did due to the former console’s celebrated status, as it still remains one of the most influential home systems in the industry to this day. Without the Xbox 360, the modern landscape of online play simply wouldn’t exist, from Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass to PlayStation+, Nintendo Online, and similar features. Across eight years, the Xbox 360 became a gaming cornerstone for a variety of reasons.

At the time, the Xbox 360 was widely considered much better than even the Nintendo Wii, whose strange motion control systems were associated more with family or party games. Meanwhile, the PlayStation 3 was lacking the innovations of the Xbox 360 when it came to accessibility and quality-of-life, making it feel like another version of the PS2 rather than something new. While PlayStation 3 games were better by comparison, the compact controller of the Xbox 360 was almost perfect, setting a standard other consoles have tried to follow years later. For that reason, it’s no wonder why the Xbox One wanted to capture that nostalgia by following the 360’s release date.

The Xbox 360’s Celebrated Legacy Came With Early Caveats, but It Remains a Beloved System

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The beginning of the Xbox 360’s reign is hardly as celebrated as you might think by the time the console’s life cycle ended, mainly due to one infamous hardware problem. The “red ring of death” was an issue for the earliest version of the Xbox 360, where players’ entire consoles bricked after a red ring showed up on their power button. This caused tons of recalls, refunds, or big wastes of money of some fans’ parts, leading to massive frustration around the console. However, this didn’t take away from the easier time developers had actually making games that appeared on the console itself.

The really easy controller design (both in style and connectivity) helped any player become familiar with the Xbox 360 in some way, with standout games like Halo: Reach, Gears of War, and Forza being great exclusives on the console too. The hardware eventually became reliable enough to host large multiplayer groups, creating LAN parties for games like Halo 3 that are legendary among players who remember that era. Speaking of multiplayer, the Xbox 360 was revolutionary in the way that it pioneered online functionality, allowing players to engage in a variety of social features other consoles simply didn’t have.

For example, the Xbox 360 allowed groups of players to add each other as friends in an online ecosystem, which in turn set up online messaging chat rooms for better communication. Players could jump into party calls as a whole group or just with one individual friend, primarily to coordinate jumping into a specific game together for multiplayer experiences. Unique profiles through gamertags helped players establish online identities here too, creating social circles that created lasting memories for years to come.

Disasters Around the Xbox One Are Still Being Felt Today With Microsoft’s Current Direction

By contrast, the Xbox One was leagues below the Xbox 360 in terms of overall impact. While the Xbox 360 didn’t have to compete much against other consoles, the Xbox One had to deal with the PlayStation 4, which was a far more robust device with a greater number of high-quality exclusives. Everything from Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, the new Norse God of War games, and other great titles that didn’t appear on the Xbox One at all, making the console feel like it was a step behind. However, games weren’t the only reason the Xbox One failed, as business practices surrounding it also put it at a disadvantage.

The Xbox One released during a time when the console was extremely overpriced compared to other consoles on the market, being sold as a “complete entertainment system” for movies, TV, and streaming alongside games. The multimedia approach wasn’t necessarily a bad thing in the long run, as new consoles like the PS5 have that setup now. For the time, though, the Xbox One’s price didn’t justify that strategy, especially when players figured out the console was planning on having daily online checks and a lending of physical games rather than ownership of them. Long before the PS5 announced the end of physical game production, the Xbox One was doing it first.

Higher pricing also applied to the Xbox One’s strange side piece of hardware — the Xbox Kinect. The Kinect was a strange way Microsoft was trying to compete with Nintendo, mimicking the Nintendo Wii’s motion control systems with voice activated commands and players’ physical actions being mapped to the games they played. Needless to say, this was not the right move, often leading to glitches and strange games that players had to pay hundreds of dollars for. This also started Microsoft’s era to buy up various game studios at seemingly random, while not putting out any great exclusives that helped sell the console as part of those partnerships.

Constant struggles to create first-party games is ultimately what sank the Xbox One, even if players praised the Xbox Game Pass library that offered game catalogs for a subscription price. Weaker hardware options and damaged player trust caused many people to switch to the PS4, and even more to the Nintendo Switch when it eventually released during the Xbox One’s time. While the Xbox Series X|S is a step in the right direction, the missteps of the Xbox One are a shame, as the evergreen popularity of the Xbox 360 once marked Microsoft as on top of the competition before its big collapse.

What Xbox console do you have the most memories with? Let us know in the comments below!