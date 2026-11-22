The newest Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games features an unexpected connection to Red Dead Redemption 2. While the poor Metacritic user review score has derailed the perfect launch for GTA 6, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, won’t mind because it’s the biggest entertainment release in history, and it’s not even close. It is also the highest-rated video game with critics of all time as well.

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Whether it’s the greatest game of all time is up for debate, but it arguably has the best case. Another game with a great case is Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games’ previous newest release. And these two games have an unexpected connection, confirmed by Cali Elizabeth Moore. For those who do not recognize this name, this is the actress who plays Abigail Roberts in Red Dead Redemption 2 and its predecessor.

The RDR2 actress is not in GTA 6 in any capacity. She has no role in the game, but she did have a role in making the game. It’s been revealed that the actress served as casting director for GTA 6. To this end, if you love or hate the casting in the new Grand Theft Auto game, you owe it to Moore. While this was a new role for Moore, Rockstar Games didn’t really deviate from its mantra of largely using acting talent with minimal to no experience working on games. And in the grand scheme of things, relatively unknown talent compared to the Hollywood stars it could certainly attract to the roles.

GTA 6 Has One of Video Game’s Biggest Casts

According to Moore, she cast “thousands and thousands of actors all over the world” for the game. It is unclear what years this work happened in and whether she is still working for the studio. Whatever the case, she ran casting for it all, from the main characters to the random strippers in the game.

“After years of casting thousands and thousands of actors all over the world for this project, I am so proud of what my amazing team has accomplished,” writes Moore in the Instagram post above. “Spending countless hours finding an actor fluent in the right accent of Spanish, a stripper for the right strip club animation, an actor worthy of our brilliantly written main characters, a stunt performer to execute a jaw-dropping stunt, the perfect authentic face for a scan, it was a huge task and it feels so good to share this work with the world.”

Grand Theft Auto VI is available via PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. What lies ahead for the game and Rockstar Games, remains to be seen, but according to a new report, its next game is not a GTA game nor a Red Dead Redemption game.