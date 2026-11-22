A PS5 game that normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store is now available for $7 between now and December 1. This is the result of a gigantic 90% discount on the game. This is the biggest discount the game has ever received on the PS Store. Unfortunately, there is no PS4 version of the game, so PS4 users will not be saving an easy $63 on one of 2023’s best games and one of the best horror games of the PS5 generation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2023, at the start of the year in January, developer Motive Studio and publisher EA released a remake of one of 2008’s best games and the first release in a series that had been dormant since 2013. This game and series is Dead Space. The original game is often cited as one of the best horror games of all time, and one of the great games across all genres in its generation. To this end, the original earned an 89 on Metacritic back in the day, a very good score, especially for a horror game, as horror games tend to receive slightly lower reviews than many other genres. Fittingly, the remake earned the same score and cemented itself as one of the better remakes of this current generation. Not only is it a good remake, but the original experience simply still holds up with a graphical overhaul. And it’s not just critics who think this, but PS5 users on the PlayStation Store as well, hence its 4.71 out of 5 stars after more than 46,000 user reviews.

EA doesn’t discount most of its games beyond 90 percent. Some end up getting the 95% discount treatment, but it’s typically in annualized or semi-annualized series. To this end, we do not expect Dead Space on PS5 to be cheaper than this until its base price gets a price drop.

Play video

A Sci-Fi Survival-Horror Classic

For those entirely unfamiliar with the sci-fi survival-horror game, it puts you in control of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer sent to repair a colossal mining ship, the USG Ishimura. Upon arrival, though, it is clear something went terribly wrong. The ship’s crew is dead, and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is missing somewhere on the ship. Armed with just engineering tools, Isaac has to uncover what happened and find Nicole.

Those who end up checking out Dead Space on PS5 or PS5 Pro as a result of this PlayStation Store deal should expect a runtime of about 12 to 16 hours on average, and depending largely on playstyle. Completionists, though, will need closer to 60 hours with the game.

For those who don’t have $7 to spare at the moment, there is a classic PS2 series now available on the PlayStation Store for $2.24.