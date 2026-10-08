Silver Pines Combines Metroidvania With Survival Horror, & Resident Evil Fans Will Love It

There have been plenty of good horror games coming out in 2026, from a Hellraiser project to a new Resident Evil earlier this year. However, the genre of survival horror continues to evolve through brand-new IPs like Silver Pines, which takes big swings that players may not have experienced before. Existing as a noir-style survival horror Metroidvania, Silver Pines is one nightmarish journey you won’t want to miss before Halloween comes around.

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Silver Pines has a demo out already on Steam, and is releasing fully on October 8, 2026, the . While the latter game is full of blood and gore as a first-person horror title, Silver Pines is a side scroller similar in nature to Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse or Metroid Dread, with elements of Resident Evil thrown into its impressive gameplay. With a unique stylization to its characters and environments, Silver Pines also has many different mysteries to solve for players who buy it day one or pre-order it on sale ahead of time.

Silver Pines Combines Metroidvania Exploration With Survival Horror Atmosphere & Mechanics

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Silver Pines has you play as private investigator Red Walker, who travels to a town named after the game’s title to track down a missing musician named Eddie Velvet. The search for Velvet will take you through the half-abandoned civilization of Silver Pines, where something awful has happened in the valley region where Red travels. Psychological horror akin to Silent Hill is present throughout Silver Pines, as you contend with shadowy enemies and learn more about what happened to the town itself. This game is essentially a love letter to the survival horror genres, containing story, environment, and gameplay tropes seen in other titles.

For example, the game has a limited inventory system almost ripped straight out of Resident Evil, but put into a Metroidvania framework where your character travels between side scrolling “rooms.” Each item in Silver Pines takes up a number of slots, with firearms typically taking up more space than other objects. Other similarities to Resident Evil manifest in locked doors preventing you from reaching certain areas, encouraging greater exploration to find clues and hidden paths. Gathering resources or useful tools is crucial to progression, yet the Metroidvania aspect of Silver Pines makes this process much more detailed.

With bullets and healing items being restricted by how much you can carry, searching the world becomes incredibly important. If you don’t have room for important items, you need to remember where other good gear was from earlier locations. Silver Pines is full of dangerous enemies and bosses, who all challenge your resource management in some way. Having a larger world than most survival horror titles makes Silver Pines‘ dangers frequent, so interacting with mechanics besides combat might be the difference between life and death.

Resident Evil & Silent Hill Fans Will Appreciate Silver Pines’ Dedication To Its Horror Inspirations

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Everything about Silver Pines is an impressive piece of horror story telling, from its intentional gameplay restrictions to its sense of style when it comes to visuals. The art in this game is cell shaded and hand drawn animation combined with moody 3D environmental art that makes each area look like a noir painting. Characters move as if they were part of a serious graphic novel, such as The Walking Dead or Watchmen to some degree. Meanwhile, environments are either claustrophobic hallways, sewers, or building corridors, with outside landscapes coated with gray skies and moody rain.

All Silver Pines really needs to be a Silent Hill game is a thick fog covering the town, similar to St. Amelia in the new Silent Hill: Townfall. The atmosphere of the game is instantly immersive, but players also have access to brutal, up-close combat when it comes to controlling the action of Silver Pines. The main character can use makeshift melee weapons and firearms to knock back enemies and monsters, with you slowly growing in strength to fight bigger threats. Much like Resident Evil, the gameplay is deliberate and progressive, culminating into an adventure that’s hard to put down.

Initial Impressions Of Silver Pines Show How It Will Be One Of The Best Titles In Its Genre In 2026

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The demo of Silver Pines explores all the aspects of the game discussed already, as well as some finer details that paint a clearer picture. Intricate puzzles and tough bosses are made harder to deal with due to your character’s resource limitations, making a rather tense Metroidvania compared to others in that genre. Typically, survival horror games have very linear approaches to their stories and worlds, but through the lens of a Metroidvania, players of Silver Pines can really dig into what makes the setting of this title special.

From scratchy detective notes being your “map” to the visceral and grounded nature of combat in this game, the character of the horror here is going to be right up the alley of genre fans. Constantly searching for secrets or resources may make the experience way longer than other survival horror games too, giving the title a longevity or replayability players may not have expected. Although we don’t know yet if there are other survival horror features like multiple endings, Silver Pines has tons of promise to become a fan-favorite or cult classic before 2026 finishes.