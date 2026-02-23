PlayStation 6’s Rumored Delay Is Actually Good News

I can absolutely understand the frustration regarding the PlayStation 6’s rumored delay. It not only significantly extends the amount of time Sony’s next flagship console is out of consumers’ hands, but it further elongates the time we must spend with the current generation, something many already feel a staggering amount of indifference toward. This desire for innovation is also exacerbated by the constant delays of games and tech already affecting the gaming industry, as several-year waits have become increasingly commonplace, even for the most inconsequential of experiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, as much as I can sympathize, I think there is some room for a little celebration. Of course, it appears that the major PlayStation 6 delay was largely out of Sony’s hands, but it feels as if it could end up being a beneficial annoyance. It could end up resulting in the consumer actually paying less for the next-generation of console, avoiding overwhelming costs right now, and, perhaps most importantly, maybe even make their current investment in this generation finally pay off. While it all remains to be seen, I really do believe there are plenty of reasons why we should be celebrating this delay, rather than lamenting it.

The PS6 Delay Will Hopefully Result In A Cheaper Console

Image Courtesy Of Sony Interactive Entertainment

It feels like, more so than any generation before, the cost of the next-gen consoles will be a crucially important factor. Rumors of the next Xbox console costing a fortune have fans extremely worried, especially as it’ll largely shut out anyone still dedicated to that ecosystem. Its alleged status as a PC is already skewing the console norms, but a high price point could see it truly become the niche device most are beginning to assume it will be. There’s also Steam’s new console-esque PC, which many fear will be prohibitively expensive and lose the benefit of being a more accessible alternative to PC gaming for typically console-inclined players. The Nintendo Switch 2 itself feels like a precursor to the more expensive era of console gaming, with its ludicrously off-kilter value proposition.

The seemingly endless console price hikes this generation (especially compared to the previous model of making consoles cheaper over time) are also frustrating players to the point that I’m convinced few will be interested should the PlayStation 6’s initial price tag balloon over expectations. Sadly, that is what would happen should the PS6 launch when previously expected to in 2027. The ridiculous demand for memory chips has ostensibly priced out anyone who isn’t foolishly invested in the AI pipedream, meaning that console manufacturers would have to spend an inordinate amount of money to obtain the requisite components needed to create next-gen devices.

Should PlayStation begin buying up memory chips now, as opposed to delaying the console’s release until the cost of these materials has stabilized, then the PS6 would inevitably cost too much. Frankly, pricing the PS6 far beyond its actual worth would be potentially disastrous for Sony, which is why it is allegedly delaying production to avoid such a fate. One has to take into account that the stagnation of perceptible technological innovation, in addition to the potential lack of backwards compatibility support for physical PS4 games, will almost certainly diminish the value the PlayStation 6 will offer.

Making it as reasonably cheap as possible is paramount to catering to those who aren’t inherently obsessed with the minutiae of technology and thus will likely be unable to notice a discernible difference between games running on a PS5 Pro and the PS6. Delaying the console then seems extremely beneficial for those interested in buying a PlayStation 6 eventually. However, perhaps more importantly, it is also beneficial for those who already own a PS5 and feel like it hasn’t quite achieved its worth.

The PlayStation 6’s Delay Will Benefit The PS5

I don’t feel as if it’s outrageous to claim that the PlayStation 5 hasn’t quite lived up to its maximum potential. While there are certainly some incredible PS5 games worth playing, the console’s library of first-party titles is extremely slim, especially when compared to its predecessor. It also hasn’t felt particularly innovative, with the majority of first-party releases merely being sequels or remakes to existing franchises, with little new gracing the significantly more powerful hardware. It very much feels as if it exists within the shadow of the PS4, something only reinforced by the console’s first few years on the market, in which Sony continued to make most games cross-gen.

Giving the PlayStation 5 a few more years allows both first-party and third-party developers to continue creating new games for it. More importantly, it also potentially pushes Sony to release whatever it has in the pipeline on the PS5, ensuring that the tail end of its legacy isn’t tarnished by a continued lack of new releases. Of course, I’m aware of the irony of making the games potentially intended for the PS6 release on PS5 as well or instead, especially as that strategy was to the detriment of the PlayStation 5. However, should the delay prove to be as long as many are speculating (some believe it could push the PS6’s release to 2029), then, in theory, it gives Sony plenty of time to prepare something new for that console’s launch.

Ultimately, it would be nice to see the PS5 given a chance at redemption, especially if its successor does end up exceedingly expensive. Furthermore, if the rumors of the PS6 being discless also become true, then those who’ve curated a collection of physical PS5 games will also be unable to make the jump. The PlayStation 5 having a bigger, more impressive library by the time the PS6 comes out, at least ensures those who have no intention of upgrading, or simply feel they can’t, have a console full of worthwhile experiences.

There’s also an argument to be made for delaying the PS6 simply so that we don’t have to fork over hundreds of dollars any time soon. With the Switch 2 having released recently, and game prices ballooning to $80, the idea of investing in a brand-new console right now feels utterly infeasible. That obviously won’t be the case for everyone, but I suspect many are in a similar position right now. I do strongly believe that this delay, as frustrating as it is, will almost certainly benefit players in the long run, or, at the very least, will finally give Sony the excuse to prioritize this generation’s console it seemingly keeps forgetting exists.

Do you think the PS6 delay is for the best? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!