Marvel Rivals Reveals 1st Anniversary Event Details & Best Free Skin Yet

Superhero shooter Marvel Rivals is fast approaching its first anniversary. The free-to-play hit from NetEase debuted on December 6th, 2024, and quickly became a sensation. Now in its fourth season, Marvel Rivals keeps adding new heroes, skins, and game modes for players to enjoy. No live service game would let its very first birthday pass by without a celebration event, and Marvel Rivals has finally confirmed the first details for its 1-year anniversary spectacular.

On November 25th, Marvel Rivals shared a new video outlining the details for the game’s Anniversary Celebration event. The celebration kicks off on November 27th at 9 AM UTC / 4 AM EST. Naturally, the event is hosted by Marvel Rivals mascot Galacta herself and will feature plenty of freebies for players to claim. If you needed another reason to log into Marvel Rivals, this event will give you one in the form of an adorable free Legendary Skin for Jeff the Shark.

Marvel Rivals Anniversary Celebration Features Free Units, Costumes, and More

In a new video, Galacta hosts a livestream in celebration of Rivals Day. She has planned a series of freebies for players to claim through the in-game event, up to and including a new free Jeff the Shark costume. The details fly by pretty fast, so I’ll break down how to get your Marvel Rivals freebies during the event. But if you want a first look at the new skins headed your way, be sure to check out the teaser video from @MarvelRivals below:

🎂The Anniversary Celebration event kicks off on November 27th at 9 AM UTC!



We're thrilled and honored to share this significant milestone with you all. Kick off the 1 Year Anniversary celebrations with our exclusive First Anniversary event!



Galacta's got some goodies planned… pic.twitter.com/DLBMwWuynF — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) November 25, 2025

First up, Marvel Rivals will feature daily login rewards for the full week of the event. Each day that you play Marvel Rivals, you’ll earn some free Units, up to a grand total of 1500. That’s enough to buy many of the mid-tier paid skins in the Marvel Rivals shop, or a handful of cheaper ones.

There’s also a Jeff’s Break Time event, where players can earn rewards by completing Marvel Rivals matches. This includes the Legendary Jeff the Business Shark costume, which might just be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. As far as free costumes in Marvel Rivals go, this one’s a real winner. There are 2 other costumes included in the event, for Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. However, these are “Member Exclusives” available only to paid members of NetEase Gamer Premium. Jeff, however, is free so long as you complete enough in-game tasks to earn the Legendary Skin before the event expires.

Image courtesy of NetEase

And that’s not all. There is also a Rivals Assemble! event that can only be completed in a group. Invite your friends to take on challenges, and you’ll earn points to unlock more free Unit rewards. At the end of the video, NetEase teases “more surprises” for the first annual Rivals Day celebration. So, it’s likely there are a few more freebies and treats to come as Marvel Rivals celebrates its first birthday.

The Anniversary Celebration in Marvel Rivals begins on November 27th, so be sure to log in starting then to claim your free units and other rewards. And if you want to earn that free Jeff the Business Shark skin, you need to get to work on those matches!

