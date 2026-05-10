10 Best Selling Games on the PS1

When Sony decided to enter the video game console market, it did so in a big way with the PlayStation. The console was revolutionary, featuring an extensive library of some of gaming’s biggest and best titles. Many exceptional franchises got their start on the PlayStation, and some are still around today, decades after debuting on Sony’s inaugural system, released in 1995. We looked through the PlayStation’s history to see just how well its best-selling games did, and the numbers are impressive. These 10 games are the PlayStation’s best-selling from its entire lifecycle, arranged from the lowest number of copies sold to the most.

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10) Crash Bandicoot

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

The PlayStation brand doesn’t so much have a mascot as it does feature different mascots for each system. For the very first one, it’s the eponymous lead of its 10th best-selling game, Crash Bandicoot. The 1996 3D platformer was a huge hit when it landed on the PlayStation, offering both forward- and side-scrolling perspectives and dynamic gameplay that was relatively unique for the period. Players widely beloved the game, and it launched a franchise. It’s since been remastered, and throughout the PlayStation’s lifetime, Crash Bandicoot stood as the system’s mascot, having sold 6,820,000 copies.

9) Metal Gear Solid

Image courtesy of Konami

In 1998, Hideo Kojima created what many consider one of the greatest video games ever: Metal Gear Solid. He took the previous two games and reinvented them into a modern, 3D masterpiece of stealth-action-adventure perfection, establishing the archetype of what a modern stealth game should be. He also reinvigorated a franchise that continues to this day, though Kojima no longer works at Konami, a move that has definitely hurt the Metal Gear brand. Regardless, the game was one of the reasons players bought a PlayStation, and it sold well, moving more than 7,000,000 copies.

8) Crash Bandicoot: Warped

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

Crash Bandicoot: Warped is the third game in the Crash Bandicoot franchise and was released on PlayStation in 1998. Like its predecessor, the game picks up the story immediately after the events of Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back. It improved on the franchise’s graphics, sound, mechanics, and controls, earning significant worldwide praise from critics, while keeping the franchise going. While the game did well, a sequel wouldn’t follow for some time, as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time wasn’t released until 2020, and the subtitle certainly references that. Getting back to Warped, it sold well on the PlayStation, as more than 7,130,000 copies passed into consumers’ hands.

7) Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back is the second title in the Crash Bandicoot franchise, and it’s also the best-selling one on the PlayStation. The game picks up where the first left off and improves in several areas over its predecessor. Its improvements made it much better, though the OG is still an excellent game. Still, critics couldn’t help but praise everything, from its graphics and music to its controls, which elevated the entertainment value considerably. In terms of sales, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back sold more than 7,580,000 copies on PlayStation.

6) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

Usually, a movie tie-in game is a shovelware cash-grab, but every once in a while, a tie-in game comes along that’s actually good. Case in point, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which was released for the PlayStation in 2001 to promote the movie. The game follows the film’s plot pretty faithfully, thanks to input from author J.K. Rowling and the film’s producers. This certainly helped elevate the game’s standing as a movie tie-in. Ultimately, being a tie-in game didn’t matter because Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is a great game that’s fun and well-made, having sold over 8,000,000 copies on the PlayStation.

5) Tekken 3

Image courtesy of Namco Hometek

Like previous titles in the franchise, Tekken 3 was first released in arcades before hitting any consoles. It arrived on PlayStation a year after its arcade release, where it was a smash hit. Tekken 3 is set 19 years after the events of Tekken 2, allowing for a new cast of characters, though several from prior games do make an appearance. The PlayStation port featured some additional content, including new modes. It sold incredibly well and was eventually ported to numerous systems, including the PlayStation 2. Throughout its time on the PlayStation, more than 8,300,000 copies of Tekken 3 made it into gamers’ PlayStation consoles.

4) Final Fantasy VIII

Image courtesy of Square

While it doesn’t get as much attention as its predecessor, Final Fantasy VIII was a massive hit on the PlayStation. The game eschewed several practices of prior games by adding full-size characters with realistic proportions. This would remain common throughout the franchise. It also built on its predecessor’s graphical changes, including pre-rendered backgrounds and 3D graphics. The game features an excellent story and very weird, out-of-place dialogue that’s pretty funny. In terms of sales, Final Fantasy VIII did incredibly well, selling 9,463,715 copies for the PlayStation.

3) Gran Turismo 2

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

One of the things the PlayStation did particularly well was racing games, and Gran Turismo 2 was one of the system’s most successful titles. The second installment in the now long-running franchise features a simulation mode where you have to earn a driver’s license, pay for cars, earn trophies, and more. The game includes almost 650 vehicles and 27 tracks, an astounding number compared to other racing games of the period. Gran Turismo 2 was incredibly successful, with both players and critics lauding its performance, controls, graphics, and more. The game sold in excess of 9,500,000 copies on the PlayStation, though it’s not the system’s best-selling racing game.

2) Final Fantasy VII

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

In 1997, Square changed the Final Fantasy franchise forever with Final Fantasy VII. The game marked a huge change in graphics and sound, elevating it from its 16-bit era into a new age of pre-rendered and 3D graphics. It also features an incredible story that’s expansive and engrossing. To many, Final Fantasy VII is a perfect game that’s widely considered to be one of the greatest games ever made. It’s no wonder Square spent so much time and money remaking it in the 2020s. Back when it was released on the PlayStation, Final Fantasy VII sold better than all but one title, moving 10,851,183 copies.

1) Gran Turismo

Image courtesy of Sony Computer Entertainment

The Gran Turismo franchise launched in 1997 on PlayStation and continues to this day. The game entered development two years before the PlayStation hit store shelves, and a lot of work went into making it as realistic as possible. It included more than 140 cars, and its timed trials ran at 60 fps, which was impressive for the time. It featured a brilliant soundtrack and is one of the most influential driving games ever made, having completely changed how such titles were produced. Gran Turismo is also the best-selling game on the PlayStation, having sold more than 10,860,000 copies throughout the system’s life.

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