10 Games FPS Fans Should Look Forward to in 2026

First-person shooters are often relegated to multiplayer slugfests. However, that doesn’t mean that’s all that’s available. Some focus on comedy and slapstick shooting, others take power away from the player and go down the horror route, and more than a few splice in heavy RPG mechanics. 2026 likely has more in store than what’s currently announced, but it’s already looking to have a surprisingly healthy variety.

Here are just 10 first-person shooters worth keeping an eye on in 2026.

10) Marathon

Image Courtesy of Bungie

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: March 2026

Marathon had a rough reveal that was further diminished by its plagiarism scandal. But with added development time and the art theft situation rectified, Marathon is in a better position. Arc Raiders is the elephant in the room and while it may be hard to pull people away from Embark Studios’ runaway hit, it also could give Bungie some tips on how to make a better extraction shooter. With a gorgeous art style and the studio’s knack for tight gunplay, there’s a lot of potential here. The team has already made changes based on feedback by implementing a solo queue option and proximity chat.

9) Halo: Campaign Evolved

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: 2026

Halo: Combat Evolved maybe didn’t need to be remade a second time, but it’s hard to argue against the brilliance of that original title and its fantastic combat sandbox. Halo: Campaign Evolved is also a great chance for Halo Studios to go back to basics and reset after its seemingly never-ending cascade of whiffs that has only seemed to tick off the hardcore Halo community. So while the prospect of playing the first Halo again with a few added modern features (like new missions, four-player co-op, weapons from later entries, and some rebalanced levels) is intriguing, what this game could potentially represent is also quite interesting.

8) John Carpenter’sToxic Commando

Image COurtesy of Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: March 12th, 2026

There’s not a dearth of cooperative shooters, but John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando looks like it could be another decent one to add to the rotation. While shooting zombies isn’t new, the heavy skill and gun customization, array of sci-fi weapons, and massive hordes of undead give this one a leg up. Acclaimed film director John Carpenter also worked on the story and, more importantly, the soundtrack, meaning it’ll at least have a ton of synthy tunes to vibe to.

7) Warhammer 40K: Boltgun 2

Image COurtesy of Big Fan Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: 2026

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun was a solid boomer shooter with thunderous sound effects and heavy melee swings that sold the fantasy of being an almighty Space Marine. However, the fantasy faded quickly because of how repetitive the game was. Boltgun 2 seems to be addressing that flaw by adding another character who offers up a different and more nimble playstyle. It remains to be seen how much that will benefit the game and what else Boltgun 2 will do to change things up, but it’s a solid start.

6) High on Life 2

Image Courtesy of Squanch Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: February 13th, 2026

High on Life was a ridiculous but welcome first-person shooter, so there’s always going to room for more shooters like that. High on Life 2 looks to build upon the original’s foundation with its array of talkative guns but with added mobility thanks to the new skateboard. It more or less acts like a sprint that also lets the player grind rails and hit ramps. It’s a novel idea and is exactly why shooters should go down the sillier route more often. And as an added bonus, Justin Roiland won’t be in this game, meaning the game’s sense of humor can go even further beyond the same stammering improvisation that got old around Rick & Morty Season 3.

5) Mouse: P.I. For Hire

IMage Courtesy of PlaySide

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2

Release Date: March 19th, 2026

Few shooters are as immediately captivating as Mouse: P.I. For Hire. This unconventional first-person shooter has the look of an old Disney cartoon; it’s as if Mickey Mouse got into the mafia and started toting around a Tommy gun after his famous steamboat trip. The hand-drawn animation and desaturated color palette are the visual flourishes that sit alongside an old-school shooter that looks to have its own array of wacky weapons. However, players will do more than shoot and can explore the world and actually, as the title implies, be a detective. This game could have just coasted off its art, but thankfully it seems to have much more up its sleeve.

4) Industria 2

Image COurtesy of Headup Publishing

Platforms: PC

Release Date: “Soon”

Industria 2 is technically a first-person shooter — it is in first-person and there are guns — but it’s more on the horror side of the spectrum. Players have to scavenge and craft using a real-time diegetic inventory to stay ahead of the freakish beasts in the parallel dimension the protagonist finds herself in. In these ways (and because of how a weapon needs to be readied before fired), Industria 2 feels akin to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard but with a legally safe version of the motion tracker from Aliens. These are classic titles to borrow from, so hopefully Industria 2 is good enough to come into its own.

3) No Law

Image Courtesy of Krafton

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: “Soon”

No Law made an explosive entrance at The Game Awards. This cyberpunk first-person shooter has its share of high-octane moments of mowing down goons, but it also has a more methodical side that its trailer wasn’t as keen on showing. It appears to also be somewhat of an immersive sim since players can spec in various ways and even sneak around. The story can also change based on the player’s actions. But no matter how a mission is tackled, No Law seems promising and like a more ambitious game for Neon Giant to sink its teeth into.

2) Crisol: Theater of Idols

Image COurtesy of Blumhouse Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: Early 2026

Crisol: Theater of Idols is not like many other first-person shooters. This horror-tinged title set in the fictional Spain-esque country called Hispania is packed with religious iconography and has players drawing their own blood to fuel their arcane guns. It’s a gruesome sight that pales in comparison to its spooky collection of twisted yet angelic foes that are begging to be blasted or cut up. It’s already got more than enough style, but it would be nice if it ends up having substance, too.

1) Witchfire

Image COurtesy of The Astronauts

Platforms: PC

Release Date: 2026

Witchfire is technically out now since it has enjoyed a lengthy stay in early access. However, it is finally slated to hit 1.0 in 2026 and means many will likely be more encouraged to jump in. This roguelite extraction shooter with Soulslike elements has only gotten better with the litany of updates The Astronauts has peppered in. The tight core shooting and wicked art direction make the game mechanically solid, but the roguelite elements and RPG mechanics are the special sauce here since they give players more power over their build. It has clearly benefited from its early access stint and seems to be primed to blossom into one of the year’s stronger shooters.

