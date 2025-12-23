10 Games Sci-Fi Fans Should Look Forward to in 2026

There’s always an abundance of science fiction games. 2025 had titles like Metal Eden, Cronos: The New Dawn, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, The Outer Worlds 2, RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, just to name a few. Science fiction can graft itself onto all types of genres from horror to first-person shooters to narrative adventures. 2026, even well before the year’s games have fully coalesced, is already set to be full of sci-fi games that cover these genres and more.

Here are just 10 upcoming sci-fi games coming out in 2026.

10) Gears of War: E-Day

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Release Date: 2026

Gears of War has been in its own E-hole since 2019 (aside from the 2025 remaster), so any new Gears game like Gears of War: E-Day is naturally going to be an interesting proposition. Being a prequel might deflate some of that interest, but The Coalition’s focus on telling a more intimate origin story for both Marcus Fenix and Dom Santiago might pan out since it’s supposedly a more “vulnerable” tale. Such vulnerability might call back to the horror-esque parts of the original that have long since been gone or greatly diminished. And any chance to go back to basics when the franchise was at its best is welcome in the Gears universe.

9) Saros

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5

Release Date: April 30th, 2026

Returnal has been one of the surprise hits on the PS5, and it seems possible Saros, Housemarque’s next game, is going to follow up on that success. This roguelite bullet hell shooter promises to be more accessible, but hopefully it’ll do that without sacrificing the tough encounters that made Returnal so rewarding. It also remains to be seen how it’ll handle its story, an aspect that was shockingly incredible in Returnal and helped bring that title to new heights. Housemarque has had a long-running hot streak, and it doesn’t seem like Saros will be the one to break it.

8) Replaced

Image Courtesy of Thunderful Publishing

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S and PC

Release Date: March 12th, 2026

At long last, Replaced is finally almost here. And there’s a reason this highly anticipated, pixel art-heavy, cyberpunk action game has been widely anticipated. Its Batman: Arkham-like, counter-heavy combat, cinematic escape sequences, and fleshed-out and explorable world are all rather intriguing, all of which are carried by a distinct visual style. There’s a lot going on here, so hopefully all that added time in the oven will pay off.

7) Pragmata

Image Courtesy of Capcom

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2

Release Date: April 24th, 2026

Capcom has been nearly unstoppable over the past few years, so any attempts at a new franchise are going to be notable. And even though its lengthy development cycle and multiple delays sound discouraging, Pragmata’s gameplay looks promising. Having to hack and shoot bots is novel because of the one-of-a-kind way it’s presented, giving players near-seamless access to both styles. It doesn’t seem like the story will hold up as well, but at least it appears to have Capcom’s signature tight gameplay feel at its core.

6) Halo: Campaign Evolved

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game STudios

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: 2026

Halo: Campaign Evolved is yet another remake of the first Halo again, but it’s still Halo. It’s a renowned classic, one that helped establish what a console first-person shooter could do. There’s a reason Halo Infinite tried to call back to this title and its combat sandbox that prioritizes unpredictability. Halo Studios seems to be taking some liberties and adding new chapters, but changes like this, even if they all don’t turn out, mean this remake will at least have some of its own flair. And remakes are often more interesting when they go a bit outside of the established lines.

5) Control Resonant

Image Courtesy of Remedy Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: 2026

Control Resonant is swerving rather hard when compared to its 2019 predecessor. Instead going down the shooter route yet again, this title looks to be aping Devil May Cry with its new focus on melee combat and stylish juggles. It even looks specifically like DmC Devil May Cry with its twisted level design that recalls the Limbo sections seen in Ninja Theory’s controversial reboot. And while such a shift can be worrying (especially in lieu of the middling FBC: Firebreak), Remedy Entertainment deserves at least some benefit of the doubt.

4) No Law

Image Courtest of Krafton

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: “Soon”

No Law was one of the standout reveals at The Game Awards. This cyberpunk game looks to be taking some inspiration from popular shooters, as well as some DNA from immersive sims like Deus Ex. Being able to kick in the door and blast down everyone inside with a shotgun or sneak around and act like a ghost makes for an intriguing setup, especially when given the rich tech-heavy tapestry of a futuristic universe to play with. Neon Giant showed its skill with The Ascent, so it’s worth it to have some faith that those talents will transfer over to this much more ambitious project.

3) Directive 8020

Image Courtesy of Supermassive Games

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: 2026

It was easy to criticize Supermassive Games for churning out its games too quickly, and the bugs and sloppy stories made those abbreviated development times quite clear. However, Directive 8020 is bucking that trend and seems to have gotten a lot more time to bake, given its lengthy delay. This narrative-focused horror game is taking after The Thing in many regards given how it concerns shape-shifting aliens in space. It’s a solid premise, especially since it can make the choices in the narrative even more interesting. It’s possible Supermassive’s weak storytelling chops will drag it all down again, but the longer development cycle is worth holding out hope for.

2) Aphelion

Image Courtesy of Don’t Nod

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: 2026

Don’t Nod is mostly known for starting the Life Is Strange series, but it has gone out of its way to experiment. Aphelion is another such experiment, as it is a horror-tinged narrative-focused adventure set in space. Seeing this story from two perspectives and having to survive a harsh climate are solid hooks for the game and could potentially come together to form another well-crafted hit in Don’t Nod’s gameography. Of course, the studio has had its share of duds, but that doesn’t mean Aphelion is doomed to fail.

1) Star Wars: Galactic Racer

IMage Courtesy of Secret Mode

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Release Date: 2026

Star Wars games have slowly been coming back onto the scene, but there still hasn’t been a Star Wars racing game in decades, which is something Star Wars: Galactic Racer is set to remedy. Fuse Games’ statements on the game are mostly vague, since it is promising heavy customization, a story mode and online multiplayer, and races that won’t feel the same, none of which have come with solid details. However, even the promise of this game is exciting because of how underserved the racing genre currently is (and how doubly underserved the Star Wars racing genre is).

