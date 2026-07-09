Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Fighting Game Fixes One of the Genre’s Most Annoying Mistakes

When it comes to Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, it’s fast-paced gameplay forces players to master different techniques through precise input timing and other techniques. Practice makes perfect, but the fighting game genre has often been niche due to the amount of effort it takes to learn the execution required to defeat skilled opponents. However, in attempts to over-correct this, the fighting game genre has made several aggravating appeals to make the genre more accessible, sometimes taking away the reason why players get invested.

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Difficulty and accessibility are two topics that endlessly circulate around fighting games, no matter what title is generating excitement through an impending release. Recently, Invincible Vs‘ rage quit problems highlighted how the genre is often difficult for brand new players to approach. Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game may have an even wider audience due to the appeal of the Avatar: The Last Airbender IP, which has been translated well in a beautifully hand-drawn, 2D animated game that is cheaper than other new titles in the genre.

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Has Players Debating Over The Genre’s Difficulty (Again)

Courtesy of PM Studios

The closed beta for Avatar Legends lasted from July 2, 2026, through July 5, 2026, available only for players who pre-ordered the game ahead of its July 23, 2026 release. This pre-order bonus introduced many players to the fighting game for the first time, showing off its fast-paced mechanics, high skill expression, and complex fighting styles spread out between several unique characters. That being said, this also made many players realize how difficult fighting games can be, especially without the experience to win battles against veterans of the genre.

As with every fighting game that comes out, players go online when they lose a lot, complaining about how hard any one title is. In Avatar Legends‘ case, this has been strikingly more abundant due to how prominent the game is right now, since it launches in only a few weeks. For example, players have commented on the game’s lack of defensive options, while also criticizing the relentless pace of matches and the strict nature of how characters are controlled.

Combos in Avatar Legends require far more inputs than other fighting games, demanding a level of accuracy that echoes older titles from the genre’s past. Some characters require tons of micro movements, jumps, or a fast string of constant correct buttons to generate offense, whether it is for combos or mix-ups. In many ways, the difficulty of Avatar Legends is more akin to classic King of Fighters or something like Skullgirls, where there are layers upon layers of mechanical systems to learn. However, many players are painting every fighting game as equally difficult due to these obstacles.

Modern Fighting Games Tend To Include Multiple Mechanics Built For Genre Newcomers

Avatar Legends‘ approach to its mechanical difficulty is actually far different than most “modern” fighting games, almost directly opposing the assumption made by the closed beta players. Recent titles in the genre haven’t been nearly as difficult as Avatar Legends, with many being designed from the ground up with new players in mind. Less punishing execution, comeback mechanics, and simplification of neutral interactions are just a few of the ways newer fighting games have given players far easier tools to use.

There are several cases where this has been the most apparent, but a few games have stood out in popularity more than others for doing this. Some fighting games designed for genre newcomers first are arguably:

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Guilty Gear Strive

Street Fighter 6

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Games like Dragon Ball FigherZ give players ways to skip interactions, as well as methods to come back during intense 3v3 team fights. The Sparking mechanic in this game gives players astronomically higher damage on their attacks, as well as additional movement to keep them in battles without losing outright. At the same time, other techniques like Super Dash or Instant Transmission allow players to move next to their opponent in an instant, skipping the back-and-forth of spacing and movement that usually takes place in most 2D fighting games.

Meanwhile, Guilty Gear Strive makes counter hits slow down time significantly, giving players all the time in the world to perform combos without as much risk of dropping them. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising does the same thing, only this game lets players perform important special moves without motion inputs to also make execution easier. Street Fighter 6 also has a myriad of beginner-friendly techniques, such as Drive Impact, which gives players an armored move that can set up enemies for a combo even if it was blocked on some occasions.

Difficulty & Competition In Avatar Legends Feels Akin To Older Titles From The Genre’s History

Image courtesy of Gameplay Group International

While each of the other listed fighting games have complex techniques that counter their newcomer-friendly mechanics, the skill ceiling of those titles is different when compared to Avatar Legends. The skill floor of Avatar Legends is higher, requiring some study and competitive edge to get on the same footing as other players. In truth, this gives Avatar Legends a far more authentic feel, with no beginner systems that grow oppressive or obtuse over time.

Every character in Avatar Legends has a library of strategies at their disposal, unlike many fighters in other games, who are all incredibly simplified to make the larger title easier to access. By adding depth and complexity into its features, Avatar Legends is closer to older arcade titles, which had smaller rosters, but far more player expression through a layered cast. This is supported even more by Avatar Legends‘ character assist system, which changes the properties of individual fighters and their moves for more personalized play styles.

Although it may be hard for many players to get used to, the feeling of a fighting game not holding your hand with various mechanics makes the journey of getting better incredibly exciting. Oftentimes, it is a mistake to give a player too many tools, as they will simply leave the genre through frustration anyway due to how fighting games lock you from any gameplay when you start losing. In my opinion, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game manages to avoid dumbing down its experience and falling into this trap, creating one of the most promising titles in the genre yet.

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