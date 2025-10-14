5 Games That Made People Like Xbox in the First Place

Although Xbox is going through some confusing times at the moment, we thought it would be nice to look back at what made it such a big gaming brand in the first place. Back in the early 2000s, Sega was starting to retreat from the console game and there was a gap in the market. Microsoft was already somewhat in the gaming space with Windows, but a home console would be the next step. In 2001, the Xbox was born and along with it were some legendary franchises. Over time, Xbox would innovate with things like Xbox Live and work closely with PC-centric developers to bring their games to consoles.

It was a huge success and allowed Xbox to become one of the big three platforms. Now, there are rumblings that Xbox’s days may be numbered, but until Microsoft makes any kind of official announcement, we will carry on as if Xbox is here to stay. The platform has given birth to some of the best games of our time, across a multitude of genres. With that said, here’s a look back at some of the iconic games that made Xbox what it is today.

5) Halo

halo 2

I’m cheating a bit here, but the entire Halo franchise is synonymous with Xbox, and it would be unfair to other titles to just put every Halo game individually. The most obvious entry on this list is arguably the greatest launch game for any console in history: Halo: Combat Evolved. The game cemented Bungie as one of the great FPS developers and signified Xbox was serious about the games business. It had a riveting campaign with a co-op option, fun multiplayer that would define a generation, and a protagonist that would become the face of the entire brand.

All of this was solidified just a few years later with the release of Halo 2, which proved the first game wasn’t just a fluke. Although some took issue with the game’s story, which was compromised by development issues, it was yet another historic game to have on Xbox. To this day, the franchise is a key pillar of Xbox’s brand, and there are rumors that Halo: Combat Evolved will be remade.

4) Fable

fable

Fable was one of the defining RPGs for the original Xbox. Although game designer Peter Molyneux was extremely overambitious and promised more than he could deliver on, Fable still managed to be a compelling fantasy game that transported players to a world they’d never seen before. It was the fast-selling Xbox game at the time, garnered numerous awards, and was praised for its open-ended gameplay. It was a great addition to Xbox’s arsenal, as it showed Microsoft was capable of helping produce games that were more than first-person shooters.

Although developer Lionhead would eventually shut down, the Fable franchise will return next year with a new game from Playground Games. It remains to be seen how that game will turn out, but at least it shows the brand remains strong.

3) Forza Horizon

forza horizon 5

Although there are many other games that came before Forza Horizon, I thought it would be worth including a game that came much later into Xbox’s life span. Although the Forza Motorsport games were the starting point for this franchise, they were more niche and appealed to hardcore racing fans. They were more of a direct competitor to a sim-heavy experience like Gran Turismo.

Forza Horizon took the highly detailed nature of a game like Motorsport, the nuanced driving mechanics, and all the flashy cars, but put them into a more arcade-y environment that could appeal to a broader audience. Once again, it helped give some much needed variety to Xbox’s line-up. It has since become one of Xbox’s most successful franchises, with Forza Horizon 5 even being a top seller on PS5 now. Although Forza Horizon 6 will also be on PlayStation, die-hard fans will be have to buy it on Xbox to play it on day one.

2) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

the elder scrolls III: morrowind

When The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind was released, it was not published directly by Xbox. Bethesda wouldn’t be swallowed up by Xbox for nearly 20 more years, but this really started their partnership. Although Bethesda was largely working as a PC developer, Microsoft worked closely with the developer to bring the RPG to Xbox.

This would then open the door for Oblivion to be released just months after the Xbox 360 and eventually, allow the developer to release mods for Fallout 4 and Skyrim on Xbox One. Ultimately, Morrowind forged one of the most important relationships for Xbox and gave Xbox players access to one of the most influential RPG franchises out there.

1) Gears of War

gears of war

Gears of War added yet another shooter franchise to Xbox’s portfolio, but this time, it came almost a year after the launch of the Xbox 360. It was remarkably different from Halo with its third-person perspective, dark and gritty tone, and focus on graphic violence, but it scratched an itch for Xbox 360 players. It was a powerhouse showcase of the Xbox 360’s graphical fidelity, but more importantly, it was really fun. Once again, it packed a blockbuster co-op campaign and an innovative multiplayer mode that set the tone for the generation.

It would become one of the biggest franchises during the Xbox 360 era, and although Epic Games would part ways with it in favor of new projects like Fortnite, Microsoft would keep the rights and put a new team to work on it. Next year, the franchise is expected to return to Marcus and Dom’s story with a new prequel game known as Gears of War: E-Day.