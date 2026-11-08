5 Nintendo 64 Classics That Need Remakes After Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Star Fox

The Nintendo 64 remains one of Nintendo’s greatest consoles, featuring some of its best hits. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of its crowning achievements, and Star Fox 64 is the series’ most popular game. Both games received remakes this year and found great success. Decades later, these are not the only acclaimed games on this system, and now Nintendo has expressed further interest in revisiting the Nintendo 64’s library of classic games, possibly hinting that even more remakes my be coming. This is perfect, as the console’s greatest games deserve far more than simple rereleases.

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If Nintendo were to commit to remaking the Nintendo 64’s libraries with full from-the-ground-up remakes, it could leverage both nostalgia and modern hardware to create some of the generation’s best games. Technical issues from the 64 can be fixed, graphics improved, quality-of-life features implemented, and even new content could be added. Nintendo doesn’t need to remake everything, but these five Nintendo 64 games could benefit enormously from a complete modern overhaul to cater to both longtime fans and draw in new players on the Nintendo Switch 2.

5) F-Zero X

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Released in 1998, F-Zero X delivered one of the Nintendo 64’s fastest and most demanding racing experiences. Its futuristic tracks, aggressive opponents, and impressive sense of speed distinguished it from other racing games of the era. Nintendo prioritized performance over visual complexity, allowing races with 30 competitors while targeting 60 frames per second. It was one of the most intense experiences on the Nintendo 64, but it has not aged as well as other 64 titles.

With there being almost no hope of a new mainline F-Zero game, a remake is the best choice. Modernizing F-Zero X on the Nintendo Switch 2 could transform its presentation with enhanced visuals, better controls, online multiplayer, expanded customization, and additional racing modes, making the experience even better. But one thing Nintendo cannot do is reduce the challenge or the speed, as this is the main appeal of the series and what separates it from Mario Kart and Kirby Air Riders.

The franchise has received renewed attention through F-Zero 99, but this spin-off is the sole entry in the series since 2004. With over two decades between releases, a substantial remake of F-Zero X is just the thing to bring the series back into the spotlight. A remake is less risky than a new entry and could be the stepping stone for future installments. Captain Falcon has gained popularity thanks to Super Smash Bros., but it is time for him to come in first place.

4) Paper Mario

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The original Paper Mario is easily one of the best RPGs on the Nintendo 64. Its charming visual presentation, entertaining writing, and input-based turn-based combat helped establish one of Nintendo’s most beloved RPG series. Players explored a new side of the Mushroom Kingdom through colorful worlds filled with memorable characters, hidden secrets, and delightful humor. Its partner system was instrumental in this, and fans fell in love with the various companions Mario encountered on his adventure.

Although Paper Mario has aged better visually than many Nintendo 64 games, a remake could still offer substantial improvements. The remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door showed why fans prefer the older games and not the modern entries, and the original game deserves the same treatment. Paper Mario would look even better with modern hardware, and Nintendo could refine the interface, improve battle pacing, and introduce accessibility options without changing the original combat system.

Most importantly, Nintendo has to preserve the humor and character interactions. The series has experimented with several gameplay styles over the years, but its earliest adventures remain distinctive because of their combination of storytelling and traditional RPG mechanics. A remake on the scale of Ocarina of Time could be just the thing Nintendo needs to prove that the older formula is the best way for the series to continue growing.

3) Donkey Kong 64

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Rare’s Donkey Kong 64 was an ambitious 1999 platformer that expanded the collectathon formula popularized during the Nintendo 64 era. Players controlled five members of the Kong family, each possessing unique abilities necessary to explore enormous levels and collect numerous items. Its colorful environments, humorous presentation, and memorable soundtrack made it an unforgettable experience. However, its enormous number of collectibles and frequent character switching frustrated fans and make it difficult to play today.

A modern remake could address those problems without sacrificing the game’s personality. Streamlined character switching, improved navigation, and clearer collectible tracking would make exploring its environments considerably more enjoyable. And of course, Nintendo could update the visuals to make each of its worlds all the more impressive. The original was unique and had many fantastic ideas even in a crowded genre, all of which could shine today.

Donkey Kong Bananza showed the power of 3D Donkey Kong games, but it owes a lot to Donkey Kong 64. A remake can build on the recent popularity of the character and let the Kong rival Mario. More importantly, it could finally deliver the polished version of Donkey Kong 64 that its original design deserved, especially as platformers are on the rise after the success of Astro Bot.

2) The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

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Few games on the Nintendo 64 are as memorable as The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. It followed Ocarina of Time with a darker adventure centered on a repeating three-day cycle. Players explored Termina while attempting to prevent the moon from destroying the world. Its transformation masks, interconnected character stories, and unsettling atmosphere created an experience unlike anything else in the franchise.

It feels like the natural follow-up to the Ocarina of Time remake, and Nintendo can even use the same foundation for this project. Termina’s strange environments and expressive characters would benefit from detailed visuals, improved animation, and more atmospheric lighting. Nintendo could also refine the time-management interface while preserving the pressure that makes its three-day cycle so compelling. Its unusual structure shouldn’t be simplified or changed significantly.

What makes Majora’s Mask particularly deserving is its characters and storytelling. Characters follow individual schedules, confront personal struggles, and respond to the approaching catastrophe. Completing their stories often provides rewards that feel far more satisfying than another piece of equipment. A modern remake could make those encounters even more immersive while introducing a new generation to one of Zelda’s most experimental adventures.

1) Super Mario 64

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It is impossible to overstate the importance of Super Mario 64. This 1996 Nintendo 64 classic helped establish how 3D platformers should control and function. Its analog movement, dynamic camera, and open-ended level design represented a dramatic departure from Mario’s previous adventures. The interconnected world made its environments come to life like never before, and collecting Power Stars never felt so satisfying.

Despite that legacy, Super Mario 64 would benefit enormously from a complete remake. Its controls and camera were revolutionary at launch but don’t hold up as well. Updated movement, refined camera behavior, and completely rebuilt environments could make exploring Peach’s Castle feel fresh again. Nintendo could preserve the original level layouts while introducing visual improvements comparable to those seen in its more recent Mario adventures, bringing more character to the world.

Nintendo has already revisited Super Mario 64 with a DS port and Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but neither offered a complete modern experience. A full remake from the ground up like Ocarina of Time is the best way to showcase just how important this game is to history, both Nintendo’s and the larger gaming industry. Not only that, but it could bring in a new generation of players who have not experienced one of the best platformers of all time and have the same effect it did in 1996.