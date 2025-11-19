Goat Simulator 3 Gets the Mad Max Treatment in Baadlands: Furry Road (Preview)

Since the first Goat Simulator released back in 2014, gamers have been a little bit obsessed with the goat life. We are now on Goat Simulator 3, and the physics-based antics just keep getting better. The irreverently named sequel arrived back in 2022, bringing us to the world of San-Angora. And now, 2 years later, we’re getting the second expansion for Goat Simulator 3. I had the opportunity to check out the Baadlands early to share what this new apocalyptic world has to offer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Baadlands: Furry Road expansion for Goat Simulator 3 releases on November 19th. This new installment gives players another map to explore, and this time, it’s all about roaming the vast expanse of the desert. As its name implies, the expansion is giving serious Mad Max vibes with a desert wasteland full of strange vehicles, hostile creatures, and of course, a whole lot of chaos. If you’re curious to know more about this 2nd expansion to Goat Simulator 3, here are my biggest takeaways after exploring the sand-covered ruins of what was once San Angora.

Goat Simulator 3’s Latest Expansion Puts a Post-Apocalyptic Spin on a Chaotic Good Time

Image courtesy of Coffee Stain Studios

The new Baadlands map is equal parts familiar and alien. The deserted wasteland is a broad expanse of sand, cactuses, and wandering humans and animals alike. But if you squint at it, you can recognize the remnants of the San Angora we once knew, with ruins that were once familiar landmarks. In this way, it’s a treat for longtime Goat Simulator 3 players while also offering fun new surprises.

Speaking of new, let’s review some of the additions this expansion brings in. There is, of course, the brand-new map where you can live your best goat life in the wilderness. To traverse that map, players can now use their Baa to summon their very own Motorcycle to ride around. In my experience, this involves a lot of crashing into things at high speed, but as any Goat Sim fan knows, that’s part of the fun.

As you explore the Baadlands, you will find new upgrades for your goat and your motorcycle alike. There are new cosmetics to uncover in this map, giving your goat self new special abilities and new looks. I had a lot of fun with the propeller horns personally, as they really help you reach new heights – literally. You can also customize your motorcycle with kits found at special garage locations throughout the Baadlands, letting you really make it your own.

The big highlight here is a new collectible. As you roam around destroying certain objects, they will grant you scraps. These scraps can then be used to unlock new features for your apocalyptic camp home base. Unlock enough upgrades for your camp, and you will unseal the mysterious Vault 55 and learn what lurks beyond it. I was a bit fan of having that extra layer of reward for headbutting and destroying boxes as I roamed the desert. Plus, the camp upgrades are actually useful, giving you access to a garage to retool your motorcycle and other helpful features, right at home base.

All the Goat Simulator Chaos Returns, And Then Some in Its 2nd Major Expansion

Image courtesy of Coffee Stain Studios

While there’s plenty of new, exciting things to uncover, this expansion delivers more of the chaotic physics comedy Goat Simulator 3 fans have come to love. At its heart, it’s just more of what we already love about the game. If you enjoy roaming around and uncovering new things to headbutt, lick, or parkour off of, Baadlands: Furry Road lets you do that in a whole new world.

Many core elements from the base game will still apply as you explore the Baadlands. The map brings back the mechanic of synchronizing to towers, but with a new twist. These radio towers must first get powered up before you can synchronize with them. Naturally, that means a mini puzzle of turning the right switches at the right time. Mess up, and your goat just might go flying thanks to an electric shock. No comment on the amount of time my goat self spent in ragdoll mode while trying to sync to these new radio towers.

The map has plenty of POIs to uncover, many of which have fun NPCs and secrets to uncover. My personal favorite was making pizzas, which lets you throw just about anything into the topping machine for some wild combinations. Even if many San Angora landmarks reappear, they’ve undergone quite the transformation since the end of the world as we know it.

If you like a little more direction to your wanderings, there are new Quests and Instincts to help you explore what the Baadlands have to offer. Ticking off these tasks will help you learn the basics of things like turning items (or people) into cubes, collecting scraps, and more. And as you explore the dessert, you’ll encounter new events that spark additional tasks to complete… all while trying not to get run over by roaming vehicles or eaten by a sandworm, of course.

Baadlands: Furry Road is precisely what a good expansion should be. It highlights the things we love about the base game while giving players new things to do and explore. If you like the physics-based randomness of Goat Simulator 3, you’re going to love having a new desert map to explore. And don’t worry, you can bring your motorcycle with you back to the pre-apocalypse San Angora for even more chaotic goodness.

The Baadlands: Furry Road DLC for Goat Simulator 3 releases on November 19th. It is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S for $14.99 USD. The base game of Goat Simulator 3 is required to enjoy this new apocalyptic expansion.

Are you planning to jump back into Goat Simulator 3 to explore the Baadlands? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!