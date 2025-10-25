Pokemon Go Players Aren’t Convinced This Rare New Pokemon Actually Exists

This Halloween is bringing a few exciting events in Pokemon Go before we head into November. Of course, we still aren’t getting Mimikyu in the game, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any new Pokemon spawns to look forward to. The first new Pokemon debut of this year’s Pokemon Go Halloween event is none other than matcha Pokemon Poltchageist. It arrived alongside the Shiny form of its counterpart, Sinistea. But although Poltachageist is supposedly here, many players are struggling to find it, and that goes double for its artisan form.

Many Pokemon Go fans are having great luck with finding Shiny Sinistea this year. In fact, even Shiny Authentic Sinistea is spawning with a pretty decent rate. But the same can’t be said for the elusive new Poltchageist, which is so rare that players keep asking if the Halloween Part 1 event ended early. Poltchageist may not spawn on the map, but it is available as part of the event until October 27th. So, why does it feel like a myth?

Poltchageist Raids Are Rare, But They Do Exist

Poltchageist debuted on October 21st as a boss in One-Star Raids. It’s certainly not the first new Pokemon in Pokemon Go that doesn’t spawn on the map even during its debut event. However, those One-Star Raids are so rare, many players are struggling to find them. Many players report scouring Campfire and the local map only to see just one Raid for Poltchageist, even though the event is still ongoing.

Because this Pokemon is so rare, many players are questioning whether both Poltchageist forms are even available in Pokemon Go. Some players even say that Google searches assure them that Artisan Poltchageist isn’t yet available in the game. However, that is not the case. Although it is incredibly rare, you can catch Artisan Poltchageist by completing a Poltchageist Raid. It’s just less common than the Counterfeit Form. So, given how rare those Poltchageist Raids are in general, it makes sense that some players have yet to see one.

Because Poltchageist Raids are few and far in between, many players are resorting to Remote Raids to try and catch it. That way, they can more easily join up with friends who manage to spot one of these Raids on the map and try their hand at snagging the rare and coveted Artisan Form Poltchageist. Some players have shared screenshots of this more valuable form, proving that it is indeed available in Pokemon Go. If you’re curious which Poltchageist form you caught, you can use the Appraise feature to find out, as the player below did to determine they found an Artisan Poltchageist.

Players are queuing up for invites to Remote Raids featuring the Pokemon, proving that it’s been pretty hard to find locally. This is especially true for players like me, who are in rural areas without as many Gyms to potentially host the Raids.

If you’re trying to get Poltchageist, your best bet will be to find a Remote Raid in Pokemon Go before the Halloween Part 1 event ends on October 27th. After that, it’ll likely be a while before this haunted teacup Pokemon appears again. Sites like Campfire can be a great place to connect with players who are hosting Remote Raids. Since Poltchageist is a One-Star Raid boss, you shouldn’t need a huge group to beat it. But, you might need that invite if you aren’t seeing this one on your local Pokemon Go map.

Have you managed to catch Poltchageist yet? What about its Artisan Form?