5 Third-Party Games the Switch 2 Needs to Be Great

The Nintendo Switch 2 already has a swathe of pretty excellent third-party support. From Cyberpunk 2077 to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there are plenty of non-Nintendo games to get stuck into while you await the next first-party masterpiece to drop. However, as great as the selection is currently, and it is pretty impressive considering Nintendo’s handy handheld’s specs, more can always be done. There is a suite of incredible games in dire need of a Switch 2 port, many of which come highly-requested from fans.

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Sure, there are also lots of first-party games the Switch 2 desperately needs. However, while we wait for Nintendo to take its time producing those (Animal Crossing fans know a thing or two about that), it would be nice to revel in the incredible worlds and experiences crafted by other talented developers. If there were only a handful that we could get to truly make the Nintendo Switch 2 a very worthwhile console, then I’d suggest it would be the following, at least on the basis that there really is no way to get Baldur’s Gate 3 on the console.

5. Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Image Courtesy of SEGA

The Nintendo Switch 2 already plays host to four excellent Yakuza games, one of which many consider to be the best in the series. However, currently, the remaining three mainline titles are still unavailable on the platform, and that’s a problem. Of course, one would assume the solution would be to port over those games, but I’d argue that it’s already hard enough to get into the Yakuza series without adding another three games. So, why not bring over the game that rebooted the entire series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon?

Colloquially known as Yakuza 7, Like a Dragon took the series in a whole new direction, opting for a more anime-inspired narrative full of deeply emotional moments that rival even the best in the Xenoblade Chronicles series, and replacing its action-packed real-time combat with Dragon Quest-esque turn-based battles. It is rather incredible that the developers of Yakuza ended up making one of the greatest JRPGs ever conceived, yet here we are. It is the perfect onboarding point for newcomers and a more fitting choice for the JRPG-heavy Nintendo Switch, in my opinion. As much as I love the rest of the Yakuza titles, Like a Dragon makes the most sense for the Fire Emblem and Xenoblade crowds glued to their Switch 2 screens.

4. Grand Theft Auto 5

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

I’m honestly a little baffled that GTA V wasn’t a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2. Sure, I can understand it never being released on the original Switch. The online portion of the game would likely never have run on Nintendo’s last-gen system, and Rockstar likely didn’t see the worth in just porting over the base game. However, the Switch 2 absolutely could run GTA Online in its current state, alongside the original single-player experience. It isn’t as if there aren’t other Grand Theft Auto games on the Nintendo Switch, nor that Nintendo is averse to their level of violence (anyone remember the temporarily DS exclusive, GTA: Chinatown Wars?)

It is absolutely about time that the Nintendo Switch 2 gets GTA V, if only to soften the blow that there’s no way the console will be able to run Grand Theft Auto 6. Nintendo’s hybrid console could also do with more modern-day open-world titles, as, really, aside from the older GTA games, there’s only Saints Row. Considering how many ports there have been of Grand Theft Auto 5, I believe there is a distinct possibility that we will see it launch on the Switch 2 eventually. However, if GTA Online is replaced with a GTA 6 counterpart, it is possible that Rockstar may never see the value in porting it. I sincerely hope the former ends up being true, if only so I can drive around Los Santos while in the bath.

3. Red Dead Redemption 2

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

Speaking of Rockstar games that need to be on the Nintendo Switch 2, how about Red Dead Redemption 2? Heralded as one of the greatest games ever made, RDR2 has to be one of the most requested Switch 2 ports ever. After Rockstar ported over the first game in the series, massive Red Dead Redemption 2 Switch port rumors have been doing the rounds, drumming up hype and sending everyone into a frenzy. While a port or even remaster hasn’t been announced yet, there’s every possibility it’ll happen, eventually.

It makes sense to complete the collection on Nintendo’s consoles, and I suspect Rockstar would make quite a lot of money from porting the title over, even without any new bells or whistles attached. However, considering it is well into GTA 6’s development, unless it outsources the port to another studio (that did not end well last time), it is unlikely we’ll see RDR2 on Nintendo’s handheld any time soon. I’d like to be proven wrong, though, as the open-world masterpiece would be a genuine joy to play on the Switch 2’s much bigger screen. Sure, it may not do the stunning environments justice, but it would sure be nice to carry around one of the most immersive worlds ever created on the go.

2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Image Courtesy of Warhorse Studios

It blew me away when Warhorse Studios managed to cram the truly enormous open-world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance onto the original Nintendo Switch. While the visuals were downgraded, it still looked incredible, the immersive gameplay systems, world, and narrative all utterly intact. It stands to reason, then, that there should be little to no difficulty bringing the inarguably phenomenal sequel to the Switch 2, especially as it runs rather well on comparable hardware like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 may not have won best RPG at the 2025 Game Awards (it was absolutely snubbed), it is still undeniably one of the very best in the genre. Switch 2 fans need to experience its beauty, intricate systems, and utterly breathtaking world for themselves. There’s also the small matter of wrapping up Henry’s story, as the first game only tells a part of his adventure. I suspect we’ll see Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 on the Switch 2 eventually, although perhaps not any time soon.

1. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Image Courtesy of Xbox Game Studios

With the already numerous Xbox exclusives coming to Switch, it would make sense to see the entire Master Chief Collection make its way over. This was likely possible on the last-gen hardware, but that always felt like a pipedream as we never believed Xbox capable of giving up its beloved gun-toting, armor-clad, hologram-loving hero. Well, now we live in an era where anything is possible, including bringing Halo to PlayStation. So, why not chuck it onto the Switch 2 as well for good measure?

I can genuinely see this happening in the somewhat near future, as this would almost certainly generate a significant amount of revenue for what would likely be a relatively easy port, given all the games, bar one, launched on the Xbox 360. The Nintendo Switch 2 is also in dire need of more first-person shooters, and its new mouse functionality seems purpose-built for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Frankly, it feels like a perfect match, one that is now a real possibility considering Xbox’s newfound love of multi-platform releases. It remains to be seen, but I, for one, cannot wait to play Halo: Reach on a Nintendo platform.

What third-party games would you like to see on the Nintendo Switch 2? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!