5 Weirdest Side Quests in Video Game History

While adventure and role-playing games have their primary quests, it’s a favorite pastime of many players to wander about, grabbing side quests. These offer much-needed experience and resources, and often they’re fun ways to explore and interact with the game. Most sidequests are fairly typical, but every so often, a game drops something truly weird on the player. You find this a lot in the Borderlands franchise, but it’s hardly the only one with strange sidequests. We found five that are just plain weird yet remain entertaining, and arranged them in no particular order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

1) Hung Over

Image courtesy of CD Projekt

There’s a fun little sidequest in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, where the goal is pretty much getting wasted. “Hung Over” begins with Geralt drinking the night away in a tavern, which leads to arm wrestling, drinking, and some more drinking. You awaken as messed up as you might imagine, with a Temerian tattoo on your neck. You can have it removed or leave it, which becomes a fun little Easter egg in Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. If you have the save data from the previous game, Geralt will still have the tattoo if you kept it.

2) The Silver Shroud

Image courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

In Fallout 4, there’s an optional side quest called “The Silver Shroud,” which you need to complete if you want Hancock as a companion. It’s based on a superhero/vigilante character in the game’s universe who enjoys slaughtering bad guys. Once you find the in-universe superhero’s costume, you’re then required to do some good deeds, which means killing bad people. It’s basically a little superhero jaunt within the Wasteland setting that’s filled with blood and death, the likes of which you’d expect to find in a Fallout game, but it’s also all a bit silly and strange.

3) Citadel: Party

Image courtesy of Electronic Arts

In Mass Effect 3, if you get the Citadel DLC, there’s a quest requiring Shepard to literally throw a party. You’re guided through the process of preparing the party, including finding and buying supplies, and you also need to send out the appropriate invitations. Once it’s all in place, the party begins, and it cannot be stopped, so it locks you down until it’s finished. After the party, everyone’s a bit disheveled, as you might expect, and that’s pretty much it. The quest is about throwing a party, which is pretty weird in and of itself in a video game.

4) Burning Desire

Image courtesy of CD Projekt

Some sidequests are silly, and others are incredibly hilarious. “Burning Desire” is undoubtedly the latter, as it requires you to help a guy with a nasty problem … down there. This is where Cyberpunk 2077 has fun with its premise, as the guy you need to help has a defective implant and desperately needs you to get him to a Ripperdoc. The guy, affectionately dubbed “Flaming Crotch Man,” thanks and pays you for your help, letting you know that he’s going to get another implant since the one he has isn’t up to snuff.

5) The Game

Image courtesy of Microsoft Game Studios

The Fable franchise has plenty of fun quests and quirks, including a chicken race in Fable III. For this one, we wanted to cover “The Game,” which is unusual in that it has the player character shrink down into a miniature tabletop game that’s a bit like Dungeons & Dragons. While you’re going about doing what you need to do, the funniest part of the quest comes from the “players” who keep a running commentary that’s absolutely hilarious. It might have been more fun to play with the three gamers, but playing as their gamepiece is also quite entertaining.

What’s the weirdest quest you ever completed? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!