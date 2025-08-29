5 Best Survival Crafting Games You Can Play With Friends

Any game you play with friends instantly becomes exciting. Be that as it may, multiplayer survival crafting games take that feeling to another level. They let you build bases together, discover new areas, and have each other’s backs while fighting. That’s the essence of multiplayer gaming, and when a survival game does it right, nothing can compare to the satisfaction it gives you.

But not all survival crafting games are that good. Some lack a wonderful open world while others have shallow mechanics. So, this list intends to bring only the best survival games to your attention. Those that are perfect for a large party of friends and can be continued solo when everyone else is offline. Whether you want a horror-themed survival crafting game or one that prioritizes adventuring, you’ll find all worthwhile experiences in the genre listed ahead.

1. Raft

Image: Redbeet Interactive

In Raft, an apocalypse has left the world flooded, and now you and your friends are stranded in the middle of the ocean. There is only a raft made of planks under your feet. Using the hooks given to you at the start of the game, you need to gather items and expand the raft. You can place decorations, expand the floor, build walls, create storage for items, and do much more as the game progresses. But that’s easier said than done since in this flooded apocalypse, sharks and deadly fish roam free.

Occasionally, small and large islands will enter your radar. That’s when you need to anchor down your raft and head on foot to search for food, scraps, and iron. It’s up to your squad on how you want to survive. If you want to focus on turning the raft into a fortress, Raft doesn’t limit you. But if you all want to hunt and store resources first, that’s a great way to play as well.

2. Valheim

Image: Iron Gate Studio

Valheim is a survival crafting game with adventure at its core. Your team plays as fallen Vikings stuck in the realm of Valheim. To prove yourselves worthy of Valhalla, you’ll have to deal with the challenges of Valheim. Visually, Valheim has stylized graphics. It’s a little comic-like, but don’t let that fool you into believing anything in the game is easy.

Enemies are tough and always require you to be prepared. Crafting is really fun; however, everything requires a vast amount of resources, and there is a lot of grinding involved. When you’re not exploring new areas or dealing with enemies, hunting, mining, and farming are going to take up your time. Having said that, Valheim is one of the best survival crafting games ever made, and when friends are involved, there are a rare few games like it that are just as fun.

3. Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games

Survival crafting games always have an undertone. They might be adventurous like Valheim or action-focused. However, horror is a match made in heaven for the genre, and Sons of the Forest is irrefutable proof of that. Sons of the Forest plays out on a remote island where monsters, cannibals, and other evils roam free. As a crash survivor, you, your AI companion, and your co-op friends have to build, gather resources, and figure out the overarching mystery.

Sons of the Forest is the perfect survival crafting sandbox. The entire island is filled with trees, rivers, and points of interest. You can create a small shed or a giant fortress; however, each stone, log, and stick will need to be gathered. If you want to get logs, chop down a tree. Want to build a fire? Lay down six stones one by one and then light a fire.

Each item you want to craft has a specific recipe, and even when you have the resources available, you have to place them in a particular order. It’s arduous work, but that’s what makes Sons of the Forest such a detailed survival crafting simulator. If you want to log hundreds of hours into a multiplayer survival game with friends, Sons of the Forest is easy to recommend.

4. Don’t Starve Together

Image: Klei Entertainment

Like Sons of the Forest, Don’t Starve Together puts a horror twist on the genre, too. But where it differs is in the Tim Burton-esque 2D art style. In the world of Don’t Starve, various monsters roam its many biomes. There are traps and hazards of every sort and wonders that will amaze you as much as they’ll scare you.

That said, the overall goal of Don’t Starve Together is the same as any multiplayer survival crafting game. You have to develop a base, build farms, harvest crops, place defensive traps, create weapons, and fend off monsters. There are different seasons in the world, and you’ll have to prepare accordingly for each.

Boss monsters spawn every few in-game weeks, and you’ll always need to be ready to fight. Going into Don’t Starve Together, you should expect a long adventure. An adventure that involves countless hours of fun resource management and equally addictive action.

5. Green Hell

Image: Creepy Jar

In Green Hell, you’re trapped in a fictionalized Amazon Rainforest. Now, together with friends, you have to search for the protagonist’s missing wife while navigating the dangers of the place. Green Hell is like a true jungle survival simulator. Everything from shelter and food to protection is your responsibility. At the start, you’re helpless, and the only way forward is to adapt.

You might eat a plant to control the player character’s diet only to find out the plant was poisonous. Then you’ll have to search for a cure. But when the environment isn’t a threat, you need to worry about the dangerous animals and hostile tribes folk lingering nearby. Crafting also remains a core mechanic, and establishing a base is essential in each playthrough.

Overall, Green Hell is like the other survival games mentioned on this list, but more grounded. If you and your friends don’t care for the supernatural and want a genuine, raw survival simulator, Green Hell is the way to go.