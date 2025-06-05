007 First Light Freebies Given Out by IO Interactive

At PlayStation’s State of Play, developer IO Interactive gave fans their first in-depth look at 007 First Light. The upcoming game in the James Bond franchise is an origin story for the MI6 agent, showing off what he was like in his mid-20s. 007 First Light isn’t scheduled to launch until 2026, but IO Interactive is already giving fans a way to earn gear. This isn’t a pre-order bonus. Those will undoubtedly come, but this is something anyone can pick up without spending any extra money.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get this free in-game gear, you need to head to IO Interactive’s official 007 First Light website. At the top of the page, you’ll notice an option to “sign up and get free items.” All you need to do is sign up for a free IOI account. This unlocks an outfit and weapon skin for your account when First Light launches.

The weapon skin is called “Gilded Wrath.” While technically a gun made of gold, it is not the famous Golden Gun from Bond lore. Instead, it looks like a normal Walther PPK, Bond’s standard sidearm, that’s been dipped in gold. The outfit is called “On Duty,” and features Bond in a black turtleneck with a gun holster across his shoulder. It is funny that the outfit suggests Bond is “on duty” when his usual outfit features a suit and tie.

These freebies confirm that we’ll be able to change outfits in 007 First Light. That’s not too surprising. This is coming from the Hitman developers after all. What’ll be interesting is seeing how in-depth the outfit system is in First Light. Bond is known for his suave stealth, but isn’t nearly as chameleon-like as Agent 47. We see him donning a disguise in the trailer, though that seemed more like a cutscene one-off than a hint toward actual gameplay.

Fortunately, we should learn much more about 007 First Light over the coming months. IO Interactive confirmed recently that it’s hosting a full gameplay showcase this summer. That will give us a better idea of what to expect from First Light. The trailer showed off elements of shooting, driving, and stealth, but didn’t give us a good idea of what the gameplay mix will look like.

We don’t have an exact date for that gameplay showcase yet, but we should hear about it relatively soon. The good news is that IO Interactive has plenty of time before First Light‘s release date to show off everything James Bond will be able to get up to at launch.

007 First Light will launch in 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. Remember, the gameplay showcase is coming later this summer, and you can rest assured that we’ll be on the case when it drops, giving you all the juicy details you need to prep for the release date. You’ll also want to sign up for an IO Interactive account so you can pick up the free gear mentioned above and anything else the developer decides to release before the game drops.